Call of the Imran Khans party for its immediate release fearing the attack of drones by India

Imran Khans’s political party asked the court of its urgent prison release, saying that it could potentially be targeted in Indian drone strikes in the midst of increasing tensions between the two countries.

The 72 -year -old cricket player who became a politician was filed in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi for almost two years while he challenges a series of legal challenges, mainly involving accusations of corruption, which he all claimed to be politically motivated.

The party of Mr. Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) said that a plea had been deposited on Friday at the High Court of Islamabad to request its parole during a national emergency when India and the Pakistan soldiers exchanged drones and shells.

Zulfikar Bukhari, a close assistant to Mr. Khan and the party spokesman, told The Independent that priority above all for PTI and Pakistan should be the safety of the Party leaders. PTI said they hoped for his release.

Currently, in disturbing moments like this, when we are on the verge of a large-scale conflict with our neighbor of India, it is important that the most popular leader in the country that the country is united and at the front, Mr. Bukhari said on the phone of the United Kingdom.

We hope that, for national integrity and unity, the petition is accepted.

Military hostilities between India and Pakistan have reached the edge of the night while soldiers on both sides have drawn a number of drones and missiles, one day after Delhi launched missiles in Pakistan to hit terrorist hiding places.

The Indian army said it has rejected several attacks by Pakistani drones last night along its Western border, after air raid sirens were heard in several Indian cities.

Pakistan, however, denied having conducted attacks on Indias Military Installation. Islamabad promised to retaliate in response to India strikes before dawn on May 7 who killed 31 people, including children.

India said that it had struck “terrorist camps” inside Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly attack against Hindu tourists in the popular tourist place of the Pahalgam cashmeses last month. The villagers fled the border areas in the two countries and many cities have been struck by power outages, warning of air raids and the purchase of panic of the essential. India has suspended its prestigious Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament after a match was stopped halfway on Thursday and the spotlights have turned off.

Mr. Bukhari said India had sent around 70 or 80 drones to Pakistan and any flying object in the air is a risk for Imran Khan and other prisoners.

We are very worried. Therefore, we want it to be moved to a safer place.

According to the petition, the PTI is looking for its release while Pakistan faces an unreported assault by the Indian government led by (Narendra), threatening national security and various drone attacks against different cities in Pakistan.

The Indian army said on Friday that the Pakistani troops had recourse to “many violations of ceasing fires” along the border of the facto of the countries in cashmere, accusing them of having made drone attacks.

“Drone attacks were actually postponed and a convincing response was given to CFVs (ceasefire violations),” said the Indian army, adding that all “harmful designs” would be replied by “force”.

PTI said that border tensions had the potential to endanger the life of Mr. Khans because, during his mandate as Prime Minister, he openly challenged the Indian Prime Minister on various national security issues.

The two countries have a history of animosities that have undertaken in full -fledged wars and cross -border layoffs in the disputed Himalayan region of the Kashmir region which is divided between Pakistan and India, but claimed by the two in its entirety.

They fought two of their three wars on cashmere since the independence of Great Britain was obtained in 1947 when New Delhi accused Islamabad of fiery terrorism on his side of the cashmere, a complaint refused on several occasions by the neighboring management.

The links between India and Pakistan during Mr. Khans' leaders further aggravated after an operation to combat Indian terrorism.

In 2019, India carried out air strikes on what it said to be a militant training camp near the Pakistani city in Balakot in response to a bombardment of suicide cars in the Cashmere Pulwama region. Pakistan, who said the planes bombed an empty hill, not a camp, launched a reprisal foray into Indian airspace which led to a dog fight between the two air forces, leading to the capture of an Indian pilot.

Khan also condemned the Indian government in various United Nations platforms after India revoked the semi-autonomous status of the Indian federal territory in August 2019.

