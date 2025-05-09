



The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, inspecting the works of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the only leader capable of protecting India from terrorism, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, reiterated that there was no room for terrorism in a democracy. Speaking at a public meeting in Chayapuram, near Uravakonda, after having inspected the work of the Handriseva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Modi had declared during his recent Amaravati visit that terrorism should have taken a foothold in the world. It was under the direction of Mr. Modis that the nation crushed terrorist forces by Operation Sindoor, he said. Naidu said young people joined the armed forces more and more to serve the country. We must all support our brave soldiers who protect the sovereignty and democracy of the nations, he added. The chief minister observed that poverty should never be an obstacle to education. In the absence of support and encouragement at home and in society, many young people are forced to become workers. The rich sections must come forward to lend a hand to the disadvantaged, he said. WhatsApp's governance has provided several government services within the reach of the people. This helped frequently avoid their difficulties in visiting government offices, Naidu said. My goal is to make an Andhra Pradesh without poverty by 2029. Thanks to a diligent use of technology, we can go ahead effectively towards the darling goal, he said. Earlier, he arrived at the Chayapuram heliport in Vajrakarur Mandal to a careful reception organized by the Minister of Finance Payyavla Keshav. The Vinod Kumar district collector and SP P. Jagadeesh and senior officials, and TDP deputies were present. HNSS works Mr. Naidu inspected the work to widen the HNSS canal. He examined the images of the drone and was informed of the works of NGIONG by project engineers. He also visited a photo exhibition on the project site and ordered managers to submit a detailed report on progress. The chief minister asked officials to deploy drones to monitor daily progress. Earlier, the chief minister paid tribute to Jawan Murali Naik, who died in the exercise of Operation Sindoor, observing a two -minute silence. Naidu expressed condolences to the Jawans family and assured them all the support of the government.

