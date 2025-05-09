Politics
The XI in China joins Putin for the victory day parade intended to reassure the Russians while the Ukrainian conflict hangs out
Moscow – Countries across Europe marked the 80th anniversary Thursday by VE, or Victory in Europe Day, celebrating the moment of 1945 during which fights in the Second World War ended on the continent. But thanks to the jet lag between Russia and Western Europe, Russia takes its parade on the day of victory on May 9 of each year, and CBS News was invited to attend the show in Moscow on Friday.
The parade was months in planning, and the preparations and security measures taken before him closed the center of Moscow for several days before the event itself.
When Friday arrived, Moscow presented the show – an extravagance of Russian troops from all the branches of the army walking in unison, as well as soldiers of the former Soviet republics and a vertiginous fan of arms.
There was even a guest quota from China, the ally increasingly close to Russia. In the viewing stand, President Vladimir Putin was sitting right next to his guest of honor, Chinese President Xi Jinping. The head of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was also in the crowd.
At a level, the parade was a celebration of the great victory of Russia over Nazi Germany during the Second World War.
But it was also the political theater of the higher order – with a conduct of arms to remind the world that Russia is always a nuclear superpower.
There were also hugs and handles, with North Korean military officials, to show that the Russian chief is not delicate on his supporters.
In her speech, Putin alluded to UkraineRecognizing that Russia is going through a “difficult moment and the watershed in its history”, but giving few details on what he calls “the special military operation” of his country.
“You all on the front line, are our heroes,” he said, addressing Russian forces.
The display aimed to strengthen this message and reassure the Russian people that the pride and morale of their soldiers were not crushed by the grinding conflict on the western border of Russia.
Over the past three years, tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed and the fighting showed no sign of relaxation.
Thus, the parade was a celebration of victory over an old enemy, but also a distraction of the fact that any military victory over the new enemy, seems far.
No one may have been more relieved than the event peacefully concluded that President Putin himself, because Ukrainian attacks – even against Moscow – are a very real threat. Ukrainian attack drones forced airports around the Russian capital to close this week.
contributed to this report.
