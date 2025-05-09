Politics
Bareskrim Polri: strategy for saving sea fences and the false diploma of Jokowi
By: Ahmad Khozinudin, SH, Advocate, non-disputed coordinator of the academic and academic anti-criminalization team
After having succeeded in saving the fence of the Pik-2 sea belonging to Aguan's Corporation, by located only in the village of Kohod and by suspending only Arsin et al (which is now free), the public is again concerned by the action of the criminal investigation police through the direction of crimes in general. Keeping in mind, the scenario of the management of cases of allegedly Jokowi false diplomas should be similar to the scenario of managing sea fences.
In the case of the fence of the sea, although the residents of Banten, in particular Tangerang Regency, knew that the fence of the sea belonged to Pik-2, even the sea certificate proved to be held by a subsidiary of the Agung Sedayu group (PT IAM and PT CIS), the Agung Sedayu group was not affected. Instead of being a suspect, not even examined.
The case of false diplomas in the criminal investigation police unit can also lead to the box of a fence at sea. Instead of this case, the brother imprisoned Brother Joko Widodo with article 263 of the penal code concerning the counterfeit documents, the process followed by Bareskrim could even be a way to save Jokowi.
This case was initially ignored by Bareskrim. The TPUA report led by Rizal Fadilah Sh et al, only in the archives as Dumas (community complaints). Then, after months of public protest, this case was followed.
The follow -up of this case is not by emitting an LP (police report). Instead, only by performing an inspection based on information reports, which are ultimately only recommendations for LP issuing.
In this process, Bareskim can carry out a Jokowi diploma laboratory test (despite the fact that people do not know), then Bareskim said that the diploma was original. In addition, the criminalization process of Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, Rizal Fadilah and Dr. Tifa, and others, has intensified.
The case in the criminal investigation linked to the complaints of TPUA was arrested, on the pretext, that there was already a medico-legal laboratory test indicating the original Jokowi diploma. Then, the test results will be used to trap academics and activists who were reported by Joko Widodo to the metropolitan police in Jakarta.
Consequently, Bareskrim managed to save Joko Widodo in the false diploma case, while Bareskrim's success saved Aguan and Anthony Salim in the Pik-2 seafood case. So where are the interests of the people? What about the false Jokowi diploma case? Forever, it will be a mystery.
Consequently, Roy Suryo and Rismon Sianipar refused that the medical-legal laboratory test was carried out by the police of criminal investigations. A neutral institution must be appointed, with a good reputation for carrying out a medical-legal laboratory test.
Rismon Sianipar and Roy Suryo proposed foreign medico-legal laboratories. Rismon, a Japanese graduate, certainly has a network to be able to access credible medico-legal laboratories abroad, to examine the Jokowi diploma.
In fact, if Joko Widodo's brother honestly showed his diploma, this case has been completed for 3 years. In the case of Bambang Tri and Gus Nur, the public also asked that the diploma be shown.
However, it seems that Joko Widodo prefers to be a sacrifice of the people rather than acting honestly. During the president, many people became sacrificial (KPPS, km 50, Kanjuruhan Tragedy, etc.). Now, not even the president, Jokowi prefers to grow the people rather than showing their diploma. [].
