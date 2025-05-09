Politics
Turkeys Kurds report a new era following PKK …
Erbil, Kurdistan region – Kurdish politicians welcomed the Historic Congress of the Kurdistan Workers (PKK) on Friday, expressing the hope of a “new era” and transforming a “new page” with the Turkish government. The PKK should soon make an announcement on a decision to dissolve.
“With the historical decisions of the PKK congress, we take another step of more than fifty years of conflict towards the horizon of peace. This step is an important step for the re -emergence and the development of peace and democratic policy that our ancient lands have made you want. ”
The chief of PKK imprisoned Abdullah Ocalan in February called on his disciples to hold a congress and to lay down their arms and dissolve the party, from conflict to political struggle. After months of meetings between mediators and representatives of the Turkish government, the PKK said on Friday that it had organized the highly anticipated congress in the mountains of the Kurdistan region on Monday and Tuesday.
The Dem Party, which played a role in receiving the PKK and the Ankara and made several visits to Ocalan, welcomed the congress.
“A new page opens onto the path of honorable peace and the democratic solution. As a DEM party, after this historical turning point, we believe in the need for all democratic political institutions, in particular the great Turkish National Assembly [parliament]To assume responsibility for the solution of the Kurdish issue and the true democratization of Turkey, “said the party.
“At this historic moment, the executive power fulfilling its historic responsibility to make the opportunity to build the democratic success of Turkey will be the guarantee of peace,” he added.
The Party, Which has put with turkey's influencing political parts and the parliament speaker as well as kurdish leaders in the kurdistan region and northeast Syria (rojava) in its role as mediator, Thanked Ocalan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, His Far-Right Ally Devlet Bahceli, Leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and Ozgur Ozel, Head of the Republican Popular Party (CHP) of the opposition for their contribution to the peace process.
Sezai Temelli, a legislator of the DEM party, told Rudaw on Friday that he expects the parliament to form a peace commission.
“What type of commission should it be? It should be like the first solution process or should it be in a different form? All this is open to consultation and dialogue,” he said.
“Of course, working conditions on the parliamentary field are very important, whether it happens through this commission or through a different method. Of course, we will discuss it in our consultations with all parties,” he added.
The DEM Party Peace Restoration delegation is made up of Pervin Buldan and Ahmet Turk. Sirri Sureyya Onder, another key member of the team, died on Saturday after suffering from a heart attack.
“Now, the real foundations of peace will be laid. Congratulations to all of us,” Buldan told Haberturk News Outlet after the PKK announcement.
Leyla Zana, a veteran Kurdish politician and a fervent supporter of peace talks, said on X that “the new era, new hopes and new forms of struggle grant new responsibilities on us”.
“We must approach democratic, egalitarian, fair and free Tomorrows with this consciousness and this sensitivity. In the light of these feelings and thoughts, I wish the best for our region,” she added.
Turkey and the PKK are engaged in a armed conflict for several decades. Founded in 1978 in response to the oppression of the Kurdish population in Turkey, the PKK initially fought for an independent Kurdistan, but now calls for greater political and cultural rights within Turkey. Ankara and its Western allies consider the group as a terrorist organization.
On Friday, the PKK renewed its call for “physical freedom” of Ocalan, which has been imprisoned in Imrali's prison since 1999.
A similar peace process started between the PKK and the Erdogan government in 2013 collapsed two and a half years later.
