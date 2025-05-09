



During the trip of President Donald Trump to the Middle East next week, he will visit three countries – all of which have Trump brand properties or continuous developments. The United Arab Emirates have an existing Trump brand golf course, with three other golf courses and three residential and hotel -developing projects in water, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. This trip, where Trump will meet foreign officials who have the capacity to make decisions affecting his business and his business partners, poses enormous conflicts of interest for Trump, whose company is engaged in foreign affairs much more than during his first mandate.

The Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, which opened during Trump's first term, is the only project currently opened in the three countries. An additional golf course in Dubai, with the same partner, Damac Properties, is being developed.

In Saudi Arabia, three projects are under development with the Dar Global development company – two residential projects and a golf course, with one of the residential properties that should open in 2029. A global hotel and an additional Dar residential project in Dubai has just sells apartments recently, for up to 20 million dollars each, after a party organized in honor of Eric Trump and the new project. Dar Global is the international subsidiary of a Saudi company with close ties with the government of Saudi Arabia.

The Trump organization's golf resort in Qatar was announced only two weeks ago, bringing the number of Trump brand projects open or developing worldwide to a 20 -year uniform company.

In these three countries – as well as the many others where Trump has properties or projects – Trump knows that the decisions he takes as president could affect his results, and foreign officials from these countries could provide special treatment to the President of the United States – or an exact sanction for the decisions they do not like. Only a few months after Trump’s second term, at least one foreign official has already made the help of a Trump organization project: in Vietnam in March, the Prime Minister expressed support to accelerate the development of a Trump organization project during a meeting with the head of a company that represents the Trump organization in the country. While the Trump organization advances the steam on foreign developments, Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East underlines how risky it is to have a president potentially mixing foreign policy and personal profit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citizensforethics.org/reports-investigations/crew-investigations/trumps-middle-east-trip-will-take-him-to-3-countries-with-trump-branded-projects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos