ITB student manufacturer, even prabowo-jookowi, kisses by ite law, threatened by 12 years in prison





Karo Penmas Polri Public Relations Division Brigadier General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko. Photo: Metrotvnews.com/Siti Yona Hukmana.

JAKARTA: Student of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD) of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the SSS initials was appointed suspect after having made a photo of President Prabowo Subaianto to embrace with the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). SSS was responsible for the information and electronic transactions law (ite). “The authors of the SSS are suspected of having violated article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) of article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning ite,” said Karo Penmas Relations Division of the National Police Brigadier General Trunoyudo Wisnu Ando, ​​during the confirmation on Friday, may on Friday. Research -based Metrotvnews.comArticle 45 Paragraph (1) of the ITE law regulates criminal sanctions for each person who, intentionally and without the right to distribute, transmit or access electronic information and / or electronic documents which have the violating content. The authors can be imprisoned for a maximum imprisonment of 6 years and / or a maximum fine of RP1 billion. Article 45 Paragraph (1) is directly linked to article 27 paragraph (1) of the ITE law. Meanwhile, article 51 paragraph (1) of the ITE law regulates crimes linked to electronic information and / or electronic documents carried out intentionally and without rights, or against the law, in order that electronic information and / or electronic documents are considered as authentic data. The threat of conviction is a maximum imprisonment of 12 years and / or a maximum fine of 12 billion RP. Then, article 35 of the ITE law regulates the manipulation, creation, change, deletion or destruction of electronic information and / or electronic documents in order to be considered authentic. This law, if it is made intentionally and without rights or against the law, is threatened with a maximum prison sentence of 12 years and / or a maximum fine of 12 billion RP. Now the woman with the initials SSS has been taken to the criminal investigation. However, Truno did not reveal the chronology of the ITB student's arrest. He said the investigation was still underway. “Justify that a woman with the initials SSS has been captured and treated. Currently, she is still in investigation,” he said. This arrest information was revealed by someone in the X @ Murtadhaone1 account. He said ITB students were arrested by the criminal investigation police for having made memes. “Breaking News! Obtaining information on SRD ITB students has just been transported by Bareskrim because of the memes wowo he has made,” he said. Then, in another download on the X @Bengkeldodo account, showing the alleged student who made the indecent meme. The alleged photo of the authors was juxtaposed with the same realized, namely President Prabowo and Jokowi, were in an indecent scene, namely the embraces. “”This message is a form of cybercrime known as the “Doxing” by revealing a personal image of someone and has written negative things about the person. Of the position still in place. I hope this note can be read too (This message is a form of crime of cyberspace called “Doxing” by revealing someone's personal photo and writing negative things about that person. This message is still disseminated. I hope this note can also be read, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/b3JCp52a-mahasiswi-itb-pembuat-meme-prabowo-jokowi-ciuman-dijerat-uu-ite-terancam-12-tahun-penjara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos