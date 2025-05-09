Boris Johnson: If Starmer is now making Britain Punk from Brussels and not voting on rules, he will face political extermination

Well, it's a start. I’m not going to say that this sudden announcement of Trump wardrobe is an excellent new free trade agreement because everyone can see the truth. We did not even get rid of all the new prices imposed in March.

We are still faced with 10% of prices on cars much higher than last year. But at least, they are not 27.5%. At least, British steel and aluminum exporters are back where they were under Joe Biden.

There are new openings for food products and the potential, of course, to do a lot, much more on both sides, from technology to pharmaceutical products. Above all, there is the big flagrant geo-strategic point, the one Keir Starmer (predictable) has not succeeded.

There is only one reason why Britain was able to beat the EU and make this agreement early, and that, as Trump rightly said, is Brexit. More specifically, Starmer was able to agree on this agreement due to the negotiation of Brexit so -called in 2019, which really restored this country of control of its regulations and tariff schedules, rather than tragic and subordinate models of Brexit which were at the origin.

We need urgently to maximize our new freedoms, because Great Britain is now in an extraordinary position. This new agreement shows how we can be the bridge, the whole between European and American economies. It shows how we can use our new independence to strengthen the transatlantic partnership and strengthen the West.

Look at the combination of the United States, the EU and the United Kingdom. We are 40% of world GDP together; And yet we are much more than that. As Edward Gibbon said, we are the fairest part of the earth and the most civilized part of humanity.

We share ideals of freedom and democracy. We have the same general understanding of how our societies should work and we are faced with the same geo-strategic challenge of autocracies, and in particular China.

It is therefore absurd that we continue to throw barriers between us not only prices, but also rival and competing rules on everything, from AI to the bank to cars, many of which are in fact expressly designed to protect the public but to inhibit free trade.

The so-called trade agreement announced yesterday makes no difference in the vast majority of crazy and protectionist American measures against British exports. The United States continues to discriminate the shower trays in this country, but you are not more likely to slide in the shower in Britain than in America.

The United States continues to apply flame tests to British soft manufacturing furniture, although our sofas are no more combustible than their own. The American authorities are apparently so alarmed by an influx potential of British cabbage that they require that these harmless vegetables only affect Miami.

Other European countries are faced with very similar restrictions, and we have to accept that Europeans are far from being ourselves. For decades, we have had prices on American cars four times higher than ours. We have searched our populations in scientifically baseless phobias on American food. The EU always has its picturesque insistence that Parmesan and Parma ham must be made in Parma, which makes as much sense as to ask each hamburger of the world in Hamburg.

We should use our modified geopolitical position to demolish this nonsense and become the most dynamic and most incorrigible activist for free trade and economic common sense.

We do not need these systems of deliberately discriminatory and exclusion standards, which are largely created by lobbyists and special interest groups and are of no public advantage. We do not need prices, when our economic models are so similar, and when we all know that prices only hurt business and consumers on both sides.

We are in an ideal position to assert both sides. We are an economy of 3 villages, with the largest sector of financial services and the largest technological sector on our side of the Atlantic. We can help the Americans with the Byzantine complexities of the EU, because we literally know it upside down. We can help Europeans overcome their superstitions on America.

By opening strategically to both sides as we do now, we can bring together Europe and America. The United Kingdom should now create a Transatlantic Commerce Council, based in London, Brussels and Washington, in order to create an EU-UK-UK-UK price zone at zero, combined with a Progressive Standards Mutual Recognition Program.

There is no need to harmonize, no need to create Jumbo transatlantic regulation organizations. Everything you need is a common sense recognition that goods deemed safe to be on the market in the United States are extremely likely to be safe to be on the market in Europe, and vice versa.

In case of residual anxiety, they can be resolved by labeling. Remember that there is simply no need for most of these national or EU standards. There is a growing body of global safety standards such as food codex for food.

Get rid of these transatlantic barriers and the advantages will be enormous. We will strengthen reliable and friendly supply chains between democracies. We will develop our savings together. Above all, we will stand together as a challenge to China and its satellites.

When Xi Jinping met Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, he was obviously the dominant partner. Together, this autocratic duo will do everything they can reasonably could openly or secretly to undermine or destabilize the West.

They do not believe in democracy or political freedom. They saw what happened to the old Soviet Union. Putin thinks that political freedom has shattered her country. Xi thinks that it would mean the same thing for his, in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, etc.

They therefore continue with a mixture of internal repression and external aggression: Putin with his compatible war XI in Ukraine, and its general subversion campaigns, XI with its mercantilist economy.

How do we treat them? By uniting the West strategically and economically. With its new advantageous commercial position and one foot in both camps, an independent Britain is only placed to gradually bring Europe and America.

This is only one of the reasons why it would be a total madness for Starmer now to try to bring us back to the EU orbit, as it seems to be planning to do. He must be wary and watch the polls.

If he submits to the regulatory alignment with the EU and makes us the non -voting punk from Brussels, he will face a political extermination that you look at.

It will also make it impossible to conclude a real free trade agreement with the United States. He will thus deprive this country with a historic mission: to help create a new transatlantic economic partnership and unite the Western world.

Former American Secretary of State Dean Acheson said that Great Britain had lost an empire and had not found a role. Well, it is this role. But to execute it, we need real regulatory freedom and real control of our prices and it is only Brexit that makes it possible.