Within the negotiations of roller coasters for the US-UK trade agreement





For Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Great Britain, the road to a first trade agreement in the world with the United States began with an late winter afternoon when he arrived at the Oval Office, bearing a letter for President Trump. It was King Charles III, inviting Mr. Trump for a rare second state visit to Great Britain.

It ended Thursday afternoon when Mr. Starmer was corrected in the Oval Office for a theatrical television phone call with Mr. Trump, in which the president announced an agreement that will reduce the prices on certain British exports, including cars and steel, while leaving other prices in place.

The agreement, Trump said, will be so good for both countries. Mr. Starmer, who conceded that the calendar of presidents had taken him off guard, said that the agreement testified to the value of not being provoked by Mr. Trumps, aggressive tactics not slamming the door, as he said.

In truth, the nine weeks between Mr. Starmers visited in February and his telephone call Thursday with Mr. Trump was a roller coaster for the Prime Minister and his negotiators. They had to conclude an agreement with an administration which sometimes seemed to be branched off between conventional commercial negotiators and a president of the whims and impetus of the signing of any agreement.

For the moment, it looks like a very good result for Keir Starmer, said Kim Darroch, who was a British ambassador in Washington during Mr. Trumps' first term. However, he added, criticisms might say that Trump had not raised all prices and could still reverse the course on the elements of the agreement.

This is life with Donald Trump by occupying him, said Darroch, whose mandate of ambassador was interrupted in 2019 when diplomatic cables, in which he criticized the president, were disclosed to a London newspaper.

Mr. Starmer resisted his share of reverse during the exhausting weeks of negotiation. At the meeting of the Oval Office of February, Trump was clearly delighted by the king's invitation. After having served Mr. Starmer Le Lunch, he praised his guest for arguing arguments to spare the prices that he planned to impose on other commercial partners.

He worked hard, I'll tell you that, said Trump. He won everything they pay there.

However, Mr. Starmers Lobbying struck a wall: on April 2, Great Britain was swept away in the same basic tariff of 10% that the United States imposed on dozens of countries. Its steel and car industry had already been slapped with prices, which led criticism to wonder if the British charm offensive was for nothing.

Mr. Starmer, however, refused to criticize Mr. Trump. He said on Thursday that it would have been performative and would not have helped extract a better deal. In addition, he had invested a lot in his relationship with the president on issues such as Ukraine, where Mr. Starmer tried to act as a bridge between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine.

Ive met him several times now, said Starmer in an interview with the New York Times in March. I have spoken to him in many cases on the phone. I think we have a very good relationship.

Among the problems of which the two leaders discussed were Mr. Trumps Golf Club in Scotland, Trump Turnberry. At the end of March, Starmer told the president that the police arrested three people suspected of having vandalized the complex with pro-Palestinian messages. Trump called them terrorists.

You cannot let things like this attack happens, he wrote on social networks. I greatly appreciate the work of the Prime Minister Starmer.

Despite all the relations between the two leaders, British officials rejected against Trumps to affirm that Mr. Starmer was very happy that Great Britain was only affected with a tariff of 10%, not 20%, just like the European Union. They decided to convince him to lift the price of 10%, although they have limited hopes for success.

Part of the challenge for Great Britain, said a senior official, was to switch between Jamieson Greer, the trade representative of the United States, who was deeply immersed in the timers of the commercial relationship, and Howard Litnick, the Secretary of Commerce, who was not well paid in details, but much more influential with Mr. Trump.

British officials also expressed anxiety that the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent could prioritize competition from an agreement with a greater Asian economy like Japan. They had put pressure for Great Britain to be the first country to conclude an agreement.

Great Britain was helped in negotiations by ensuring that Peter Mandelson was his new ambassador to Washington. Mr. Mandelson, a former European Union trade commissioner, played a central role in talks, stressing the collaboration of Great Britain and the United States in advanced technologies.

During Mr. Trumps, a telephone call with Mr. Starmer on Thursday, Mr. Mandelson was held behind the president at the Oval office. After Mr. Trump invited him to say a few words, the president told him, what a great accent.

The contours of an agreement were in place for a few days this week, said the senior official, but Mr. Lutnick was considered crucial to persuade Trump to bless the agreement. During his visit in February, another person knowing the negotiations said that Mr. Starmer had buttoned Mr. Lutnick during a reception at the British Embassy in Washington to highlight his accent on a trade agreement.

The breakthrough came Wednesday, when British negotiators in Washington called Jonathan Reynolds, secretary of countries for business and trade, to wonder if the government went on the last project of the agreement, which it did.

But Mr. Trump has always made a last call to Mr. Starmer, seeking concessions on Wednesday evening in London, who came when the Prime Minister was watching his favorite football club, Arsenal, lost against Paris Saint-Germain in a semi-final match in the Champions League.

British officials were so surprised by the moment of Mr. Trumps' announcement that they rushed to bring together journalists to cover a declaration from the Prime Minister after the agreement was announced on Thursday. Mr. Starmer decided to go to a factory in Jaguar Land Rover, outside Birmingham, to show how the agreement would reduce the prices on cars about 25 to 10%. But 10 Downing Street was mistakenly sent journalists to another Jaguar installation in Coventry.

No, I did not know the exact day, the journalists, who had been redirected to the appropriate building, told Mr. Starmer. I wouldn’t have had my phone call with President Trump halfway through the second half of the Arsenal-PSG game if I had planned it better, but this is how it turned out.

Jonathan Swan contributed to the reports of Washington and Stephen Castle from London.

