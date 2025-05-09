India Pakistan Drone Attack, India Pakistan News, PM Modi Meet Jaishankar, Nsa Ajit Doval while Pak takes up strikes for the third day







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri on Friday while Pakistani missiles and drones attacked the western cities of the Indians and military facilities for a third consecutive night. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met the three heads of service – the army, the navy and the air forces – while India is preparing for a measured response and proportional to the third night of Pak shooting. Pak drone swarms have been spotted on Jammu-et-Cachemire, Rajasthan and Punjab, and the Indian army began to engage enemy targets, the government said. The drones Friday evening were spotted on Jammu and Samba in J & K, Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, among other places. Explosions were heard in Barmer and Pokhran – The India nuclear test site in 1974 and 1998 – at Rajasthan. The city of Jammu fell into darkness after explosions were heard. “Intermittent explosions sounds, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard …” said J&K chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on X. Read | 'Can hear blast sounds': Omar Abdullah like pak drones seen in Jammu Defense officials said the latter series of attacks had been intercepted by the country's air defense systems, which includes the Russian manufacturing S-400s and significant damage had been avoided. Pak drones were seen on J&K for a third consecutive night. LATTY Thursday, PAK forces fired 300 to 400 drones, including the Turkish Manufacturing Songar, and missiles in 36 cities of J&K, Rajasthan and Punjab, which prompted sirens and air flows. Read | 300-400 Turkish drones used by Pak last night to target India: the government India has responded with interceptions guided by the integrated, or C-UAS counter-money air system, and anti-missile defense systems such as native built AKASH and the Russian manufacturing S-400. Read | How the Indian defenses protected the nation, shot down from Pak missiles, drones Pak also pulled drones and missiles on Wednesday evening, a few hours after India operation, Sindoor, which was the precision strike from the armed forces on nine terrorist camps in Pak and the cashmere occupied by Pak. These included one in Muridke which was the basis of Lashkar-E-Taiba. A Lashkar proxy, the resistance front, had claimed the responsibility of the terrorist attack on April 22. India had previously declared that it had evidence connecting Pak's deep state to the attack, in which 26 people had been killed. The Pak government refuted these links, but the Indian government has torn these refusals on Thursday, pointing out of the Pak army and the terrorists. Meanwhile, after India has managed to repel the first two waves of attacks, government sources told NDTV the efficiency with which drones were slaughtered underlined the air domination of India. Read | Message from India “ We control our sky '' after turning pak missiles India, said sources, “is not only able to defend its sky … It controls them now”. NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link To get all the latest NDTV updates on your cat.





