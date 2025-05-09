Jokowi gave a diploma to the criminal investigation unit, responding to the alleged report report of Egi Sudjana





Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Humas Setkab / Djay)

Jakarta, INIBALIKPAPAN.COM The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), through his legal advisor, Yakup Hasibuan, has officially given his initial initial diploma (S1) to the criminal investigation unit. This step was taken to support the investigation process linked to the alleged counterfeit diploma reported by Egi Sudjana. Yakup said that the submission of the original document had been carried out at the official request of the investigator in criminal investigation as part of the verification process and the authenticity test of the document through the Medico-Legal laboratory. We responded to a request from the criminal investigation unit to submit the diploma of origin Pak Jokowi in the context of an investigation into the complaint of brother Egi Sudjana, said Yakup, reported to Suara.com This network is back. Yakup pointed out that the case in the criminal investigation was different from that managed in the metropolitan police in Jakarta. In the regional police, Jokowi acted as a journalist, while in this case at the headquarters of the national police, Jokowi was the part reported. In the metro police, Mr. Jokowi as a journalist. In a criminal investigation, Mr. Jokowi, as indicated because there was a false accusation of diploma, said Yakup. Read also: The official assignment of the criminal investigation unit was received directly by Jokowi on May 6, 2025. In the letter, Jokowi was invited to submit the original diploma document Yakup also confirmed that in this submission program, he had not been invited to provide information, because the process of today was only focused on submission of documents. Today only the submission of documents, there is no inspection agenda, he said. Regarding the possibility of direct examination of Jokowi as a reported party, Yakup could not ensure the certainty and declared that he was still waiting for the management of the investigator. We do not know when being questioned, it all depends on the investigator's process, he concluded.

