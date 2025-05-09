Donald Trump threatens to prevent Barbie dolls sold in the United States





President Donald Trump threatened to place a 100% price on Barbie Mattel manufacturer, after the company's CEO said he continues to make outside the United States, but would reduce his dependence on Chinese imports.

“I heard [Mattel] said: “Well, we're going to go counter, we're going to try to go elsewhere”, said Trump in the oval office on Thursday. ” It's ok, let him go, and we will put a 100% price on his toys, and he will not sell a toy in the United States, and it is their biggest market. “”

Newsweek contacted Mattel and the White House by email for comments outside regular working hours.

President Donald Trump pronounces remarks on a commercial agreement with the United Kingdom in the Oval Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington, DC, a Barbie doll in his box is … President Donald Trump makes remarks on a trade agreement with the United Kingdom in the Oval Ovale of the White House on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington, View of the stand of the station in July, in Washington, DC a barbie doll in its box is Madrid. More images Evan VUCCI / David Benito / AP Photo / Getty why is it important

Trump's threat to Mattel comes while toys – in particular dolls – appeared as a flash point in the ongoing debates on the prices and the commercial policy of his administration.

Several representatives of the industry have warned that their dependence on Chinese imports will lead to the hard the prices of toys particularly affected by the current rate of 145% on the country, while putting pressure on the administration for an exemption to guarantee sufficient actions and affordable prices in the holiday season.

Trump and his cabinet have minimized the importance of the problem, the president himself declaring several times that the girls will be better subjected to having fewer dolls and now threatening the prices on one of the most emblematic doll manufacturers in the world.

What to know

Trump's comments, made after the announcement of the cars and metals with the United Kingdom, came in response to the question of a journalist concerning Mattel's recent decision to increase his prices as a result of prices.

Earlier this week, Mattel said he would take “price measures” in his American activities, highlighting “changes in global trade policy and American prices” in the announcement.

During the call for profits from the company's first quarter, the CEO of Mattel, Ynon Kreiz, said that the price increase in prices was one of the three “attenuating actions” that the company had been forced to take in response to the prices, in parallel with a reduction in its dependence on acute products by China and a broader diversification of its supply chain.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Kreiz was asked if it would be cheaper to move a little manufacturing in the United States due to the prices, but replied: “We do not see that happening.”

“We believe that production in other countries – where we can be effective and more productive – is the best balance between manufacturing outside the United States and [continuing] Develop products in terms of design and creativity in America, “he said.

In response to price increases and similar announcements made by the automaker Ford this week, Trump said: “I think they say that to negotiate agreements with me.”

Trump's remark on Mattel “trying to go elsewhere”, and the threat resulting from a price 100% targeted on his toys was somewhat ambiguous, since society only recommended to move more from its manufacture outside China.

What people say

Trump, during an interview with Meet The Press on Sunday, said: “I don't think a nice little girl needs – who is 11 years old – you have to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls because what we were doing with China was simply incredible. We had a hundreds of billion business deficit with China.”

Kreiz, speaking with CNBC this week, said: “80% of toy production worldwide occurs in China. The association of toys has declared that many companies are exposed to potential risks. If the current situation continues, there will be a significant disturbance in the industry. We support the advocacy of the association of toys for zero prices on toys to assure us that affordable remain accessible to everyone. “

What happens next

Despite calls from industry representatives, the administration has not announced an exemption for toys or reported its intention to grant one.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-threatens-barbie-100-percent-tariff-2070023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos