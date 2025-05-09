On March 19, the Turkish authorities arrested the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglupres -Chair Rece Tayyip Erdogans the most serious political challenger. Imamoglu has been mayor since 2019 and has beaten the party of Erdogans Justice and Development (AKP) during three consecutive elections. After his detention on unleated accusations of corruption and terrorism assistance, Imamoglu declared He himself a political prisoner, noting that more than 100 people, including his senior councilors and his municipal colleagues, were arrested next to him.

In clear terms, Erdogan ordered the imprisonment of the man he probably fears the most rival with a credible path to overthrow him in the next presidential election.

Arrest of Imamoglus sparkled Demonstrations widespread across Turkey. The demonstrators demand his release and defend one of the most fundamental principles of democracy: the right of voters to choose their leaders. In the contempt of the tactics of the regimes, the members of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) of the opposition (CHP) massively elected imamoglu as their presidential candidate, even if he was seated behind bars.

These developments underline an alarming reality: Erdogan and the AKP may no longer be willing to transfer power peacefully thanks to the elections.

In the weeks following the incarceration of imamoglus, the international position of Turkeys has deteriorated again. Germany suspended The sale of Eurofighter jets in Turkey, citing concerns about the countries by crumbling democratic institutions. It was not a simple symbolic gesture. Europe is on increased alert due to Russia has continued the attack In Ukraine and doubt about the Washingons engaging in the Transatlantic Alliance. Germany has taken a clear position: democratic standards, and not transactional security agreements, are the foundation of European defense. Erdogans claims that the military force of turkeys makes it an essential partner is now weighed against the autocratic trajectory of its governments and found missing.

The economic consequences of the arrest of the Imamoglus were also serious. The Turkish LIRA plunged against the US dollar and the euro, which prompted the central bank To deploy tens of billions of dollars in reserves to stabilize the currency. Large financial institutions have taken note. Morgan StanleyOne of the largest collaborations in the world, announced that it would cease operations in Türkiye, citing a total collapse of confidence in countries in terms of legal and regulation. Erdogan's decision to imprison Imamoglu has reached an extraordinary cost for the Turkish economy.

It is far from being the first non -democratic act of the presidency of the Erdogans. The international community has gotten used to watching the turkey from the rule of law, its partners often reacted with gurdy concern. However, the imprisonment of the Imamoglus could be a climbing signal that Erdogan is ready to give up the elections completely, or at least prohibit any viable opponent from running. One or the other scenario is equivalent to the end of electoral democracy in Türkiye.

There is no credible legal basis for the incarceration of imamoglus. Loading documents are missing substantial Proof, and no conviction has been rendered. The arrest was ordered by a prosecutor faithful to the Ministry of Justice of Erdogans, which has long been accused to act as a political tool rather than a impartial legal institution. To make matters worse, the authorities also stopped legal imamoglus lawyeras well as several senior municipal officials. It is not a good faith investigation into local corruption is a cheeky attempt to dismantle the political apparatus of a credible challenger.

Erdogan could now feel embarrassing to disqualify or imprison preventively any person with the potential to defeat him. If it is even more daring, Turkey could completely abandon the competitive elections. In both cases, the Turkish public has indeed been stripped of its right to choose its leaders first in 101 years of history of the Republic.

The financial burden of the authoritarian maneuvers of Erdogans is transmitted directly to the Turkish people. The use of the governments of the central bank reserves to stabilize the Lira following the arrest of Imamoglus has seriously undermined the confidence of long -term investors. Capital Flight is accelerationAnd the reputation of turkeys as an investable economy is in free fall.

However, the government of Erdogans continues to project a faad of normality. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has traveled worldwide, more recently for WashingtonIn an effort to wake investors. His message is a simple and dangerous nave: political disturbances in Türkiye, he maintains, should not dissuade foreign capital. It is a denial of reality. SIMSEKS Call assumes that global investors will neglect the dismantling of democratic institutions and the collapse of legal protections. This hypothesis is not realistic.

In the end, the objective of Erdogans is no longer required to tend to a functional democracy or to manage healthy, Rules based on rules. Its only objective is the preservation of the diet. Everything that is Elseturkeys institutions, its economy, its place in the consumable world.

Imamoglus stop is not only a domestic problem. This is a test of the distance to which a member of NATO can move away from democratic norms before the international community responds significantly. If it is not disputed, the actions of Erdogans risk defining a precedent for other governments of autocratic, which can conclude that the democratic elections are optional, and political rivals can be eliminated without consequences.

The international community must recognize that it is a decisive turning point for future Turkeys as a democracy. Silence will only encourage more in -depth repression. And the cost of inaction to TürkiyeFor the region, and for the Transatlantic Alliance will be much larger in the long term.

About the author: Sinan Ciddi

Sinan Ciddi is a non -resident researcher at FDD and an expert in Turkish policy. He is also an associate professor of national security studies at the Marine Corps University (MCU). Before joining MCU, Sinan was the executive director of the Turkish Studies Institute, based at Georgetown University (2011-2020). He continues to serve as an assistant associate teacher at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Sinan is the author of Kemalism in Turkish Politics: The Republican Peoples Party: Laïcité and nationalism (Routledge, January 2009) a book which explains the electoral weakness of the main turkeys of the Party of the Main Republican Peoples. He obtained his doctorate. of the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London in 2007 in the field of political science.