Eric Adams to meet Trump in Washington on New York priorities





Mayor Eric Adams of New York was to meet President Trump in Washington on Friday just a few hours before documents related to his abandoned federal corruption case were published.

The mayors' office announced on Friday morning that Mr. Adams would visit Trump at 3 p.m. to discuss New York priorities.

The moment coincides with the expected release of equipment linked to the criminal case closed against Mr. Adams, which the Trump administration abandoned earlier this year. The equipment, which should be deposited by the Ministry of Justice on Friday afternoon, includes search mandates linked to the investigation, as well as affidavits describing the evidence.

The equipment should elucidate the accusations against Mr. Adams, that a federal judge Dale E. HO, rejected last month after a request for senior officials from the Ministry of Justice who declared that he entered the cooperation of mayors with the presidents' immigration program.

Earlier this week, the New York Police Service announced that it was investigating the reasons why its officers gave investigators from the Ministry of Homeland Security, the sealed arrest record of a New Jersey woman who was held during a demonstration as part of their efforts to expel it.

The justice services moved to abandon the case against Mr. Adams caused an uproar within the department and led to the resignation of at least eight prosecutors in New York and Washington, including the acting American lawyer in Manhattan, Danielle Sassoon.

Mr. Adams, who denied any reprehensible act, had pleaded not guilty to the five charges against him and was to be tried last month. He published a video of his flight in Washington on social networks on Friday.

I was looking forward to finding ways to collaborate together to approach infrastructure and other financing items, said Adams.

Judge HO, by rejecting the case, said that the arrangement between the mayor and the Ministry of Justice felt good deal: the dismissal of the indictment in exchange for concessions on immigration policy. He added that Mr. Adams, like any other defendant, had remained innocent until his guilt.

Mr. Adams, a Democrat, presents himself to his re -election as an independent in November after having received criticism from his party on his alliance with Mr. Trump. After the abolition of his case, Adams continued to defend Trump and assert that the judicial system was political, promoting the government's gangsters' book by Mr. Trumps FBI, Kash Patel, when he celebrated his legal victory.

Mr. Adams and Trump have their first public meeting since Trump returned to the White House. Mr. Adams flew to Florida in January for lunch with Mr. Trump shortly before his inauguration, and Mr. Adams attended the inauguration.

The trip also arrives at a particularly sensitive moment because the city sails on several thorny problems involving the Trump administration. Adams agreed to authorize the federal government to open offices at the ISLAND Rikers prison complex, but a state judge temporarily blocked the plan last month.

Adams Adams sometimes pushed back certain parts of Mr. Trumps's agenda, in particular by signing a memory of AMICUS Thursday opposing Mr. Trumps to end the citizenship of the birth law for the children of undocumented immigrants.

