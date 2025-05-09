The Imran Khans party moves the court for its release in the midst of Indian-Pakistani tensions





Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI), filed a request before the High Court of Islamabad on Friday, asking for its prison release.

According to the members of his party, his health is affected by the long time he spent in prison, and his life could be in danger, in particular given the current situation with India. The party shared in a message Whatsapp that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, brought the case before the high court on behalf of the party to ask for the release of Khan. Imran Khan, 72, has been in Adiala prison, located in Rawalpindi, since mid-2023 due to several legal affairs.

Now, the High Court of Islamabad has been invited to release it. The request was made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin, according to the party. The request indicates that because of the current situation of war with India, the need for national unity and the risk of a possible drone attack against Adiala prison, Khan should be released immediately in parole or probation. The court has not yet given a date for the moment when the advocacy is heard. While addressing the media of the High Court of Islamabad, Gandapur described the founder of the PTI as chief of the Ummah Muslim and said that he hoped that justice would be done. He expressed his concerns concerning the poor situation of the law and of order in the country and said that they had approached all the platforms of the search for justice.

In the petition, Gandapur said that Khan's long penalty of imprisonment in cases with political motivation was a violation of his fundamental rights. The petitioner also said that staying in prison for a long time could affect the health of the founder of the PTI. The petition added that the founder of the PTI respected all the prison rules during his prison period.

