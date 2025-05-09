



Washington –

President Donald Trump suddenly dismissed the librarian of the Carla Hayden congress on Thursday while the White House continues to serve the federal government of those who oppose the president and his program.

11 TV Hill Archive Video above: honoring Carla Hayden (2017)

Hayden was informed in an email Thursday evening of the Blank Maison presidential office office, according to an email obtained by the Associated Press. Confirmed by the Senate at the post in 2016, Hayden, the long-standing leader of the Baltimore library system, was the first woman and the first African American to be a librarian of the Congress.

E-mail

“Carla,” started email. “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I write to you to inform you that your position as a congress librarian is terminated immediately. Thank you for your service.” A spokesperson for the Congress Library confirmed that the White House told Hayden that she had been dismissed.

The conservative defense group alleges the “alarm clock” ideology

Hayden, whose 10 -year mandate was expected to expire next year, had been awarded a defense group for conservative defenders who accused their library chiefs and other library chiefs of promoting children's books with “radical” content and literary equipment written by Trump opponents.

“The current #Librarianofcongress Carla Hayden is awakened, anti-Trump, and promotes trans-id children,” the group said, American Accountability Foundation, on his account X earlier Thursday, just a few hours before the public dismissal. “It's time to get it out and hire a new guy for work!”

What the Congress Library does

The Library of Congress provides legislators and the public its wide range of historical documents, such as articles of nearly two dozen presidents and more than three dozen judges from the Supreme Court.

It also contains collections of rare books, impressions and photographs, as well as precious artefacts as a flute belonging to President James Madison, which singer and rapper Lizzo played in a performance in 2022 organized by Hayden.

Reaction: Hayden “ pulled insane

Trump's unexpected decision rendered the Democrats of the Congress, who initially disclosed the dismissal.

The representative of Connecticut Rosa Delauro, D-District 3, the best democrat of the Chamber's credit committee, said that Hayden had been “dismissed” by Trump and asked for an explanation of the administration to explain why she was dismissed.

The head of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries room, D-District 8, in New York, applauded Hayden as “an accomplished, principle and distinguished librarian”.

“Donald Trump's unfair decision to dismiss Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a shame and the last in his continuous effort to ban books, laundering American history and going back,” said Jeffries. “The Congress Library is the popular library. There will be responsibility for this unprecedented assault against the American lifestyle as soon as possible.”

The American senator Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, the best Democrat in the Senate panel who oversees the financing of the library, said that the dismissal, which, according to him, came at 6:56 pm, “assaulted on the American libraries at a new level”.

While Trump “wants to ban books and tell the Americans what to read or not read at all, Dr. Hayden devoted his career to reading and looking for knowledge available to everyone,” added Heinrich.

What is the next step for the Congress Library

Robert Newlen, the main deputy librarian, said that he would serve as an acting librarian from the congress “to other instructions” in a separate email seen by the AP.

“I promise to keep everyone informed,” he wrote to colleagues.

During a gala on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio joked by saying that he had assumed three other positions in the Trump administration as a national security advisor, acting archivist and acting director of the American agency for international development. During his remarks during the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute event, he said that the Congress Library Directorate “would be a good job”, then a break and jokes the representative of Florida Mario Diaz-Balart, R-District 26, for the position.

“Do you know what would be good? Library of Congress. That would be a good job,” said Rubio. “The interim librarian Mario Diaz-Balart. Do you want it?”

Publication statement of the free library of Enoch Pratt de Baltimore

“The free library of Enoch Pratt is in depth of unwavering admiration and support to Dr. Carla Hayden. A visionary leader and a tireless defender of equity in access to information, the heritage of Dr. Hayden is felt in all the corner of our city and far beyond.

“As CEO of the free library of Enoch Pratt for more than two decades, Dr. Hayden has led our institution through transformative growth, ensuring that libraries have remained vital and welcoming civic spaces to all. His leadership during the crises of budgetary gaps with civil disorders reflected a firm belief in Gather communities, offer refugees and sparks.

“When Dr. Hayden became the 14th Librarian of the Congress, the first woman and the first African-American to occupy this post, she again broke the barriers and redefined that leadership in libraries could look like. Her mandate at the Congress Library was marked by enlarged public access, modernization and a commitment to make one of the most widespread institutions more inclusive and accessible.

“Dr. Hayden's contributions to Baltimore, the library profession and the nation are indelible. We honor its pioneer service and thank it for the path it has sculpted for future generations of librarians and civil servants. The Pratt library will always be proud to call it one of ours.

“We stick to Dr. Hayden with gratitude, respect and admiration.”

