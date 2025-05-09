



Donald Trump found a new target for his mockery and brand dismissal: Little Girls.

In the comments at a meeting of the cabinet of April 30, the president seemed to reject the economic impact of his chaotic tariff regime on American consumers by citing girls as the main complainants. Someone said, oh, the shelves will be open, said Trump. Well, maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally.

Trump is subject to strange non-hints, but dolls have become a bonding point. On board the Air Force One on May 4, he doubled on his insistence that American girls should have fewer toys. All I say is that a young woman, a 10-year-old girl, a nine-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, does not need 37 dolls, he told journalists. It could be very satisfied with two, three or four or five.

In an interview with Kristen Welker from Meet The Press on the same day, Trump again mentioned the dolls. I don't think a beautiful little girl needs 11 years old needs 30 dolls, said Trump. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls because what we were doing with China was simply incredible. He continued to say that American children also have too many pencils. They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.

In some respects, comments seem to be a rare honesty on the part of the president: a recognition of the reality that his prices will injure consumers and will lower the American their standard of living. With high prices on many consumer goods, in particular those manufactured in China, and the supply chain problems caused by retailers and fellow attempts to compensate for the costs of new prices, many common products, including children's toys, will become shorter in supply and higher. Due to Trumps policies, it is indeed true that there will be fewer gifts for children under American Christmas trees this year a trend that should continue for years to come if the trade war triggers an economic recession, as we widely know. The Americans themselves have much to say in this, but Donald Trump wants us to know that he is comfortable with us and our children, having less.

But the selection of dolls, in particular, because the securities of the asset for consumer prices reflect sexospecific ideas on the work, money and the purchase that drives it over chaotic economic policy. After all, Trump did not talk about the impact of his commercial diet on toy trucks or GI Joe action figurines and he certainly did not mention his probable impact on things like video games, basketball balls, squat supports or protein powders. The prices will increase prices between economic sectors and injure consumers of all kinds of goods. But Trump did not speak in general terms of those who would like to buy a house one day, or who will be injured by his prices on Canadian wood, or those who wish to be treated for their diseases but who have to pay higher prices for the medications they need when prices hit pharmaceutical products. He did not speak of any consumption that Americans are uniformly accepted to consider as reasonable, worthy or ambitious. Rather, he chose something as trivial, childish and only for girls.

The comments aim to launch the pain that consumers will face in the end female and frivolous, their petulant and childish complaints. In this regard, Trump is based on a long tradition of economic rhetoric which aims to launch consumption as a female, decadent and morally suspect and contrast it with the supposedly more virile and virtuous productive side of the economy. It is a ridiculously stupid symbolism, which only works for those who are deeply engaged in their ignorance on the actual functioning of the economy: in truth, everyone consumes and people of all sexes participate in the productive economy. But Trump does not discuss on the basis of the facts: he affirms domination. And here, he throws the Americans who would complain about the economic pain that he inflicts them as feminine and therefore as contemptible, not deserving more respect than spoiled children.

The project of masculinizing the economy perhaps in particular in children's expenses is the one that the Trump administration seems to push more widely. Trump says, despite the almost universal statements of contrary economists, that his prices will keep the United States from the United States in the Services sector mainly from women who have dominated the American economy since the 1970s to a more male manufacturing base.

To this end, its secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, a former billionaire CEO, last month MSNBC to describe his vision of the future of the American worker. It is time to train people not to do the work of the past, but to do the big works of the future, said Lunick, arguing that fewer people should aspire to baccalaureate diplomas and should expect to take place instead in factory works with low skills. This is the new model, where you work in these kinds of plants for the rest of your life, and your children work here, and your grandchildren work here.

It is the vision of your future for children that the Trump administration wants to move forward: deprived of material comfort and joy in childhood, then deprived of the hope of ascending mobility in adulthood. They want you and your children to be poor, desperate and ignorant. They want you to work in repetitive, dangerous and broken jobs, and they want you to have no aspiration for anything better. They want you to imagine your future and your future for children, not as an open horizon of freedom and potential, but as a dark and desperate struggle, devoid of the idea that we could be more than useful instruments for capital needs. What do Americans have as compensation for this loss? Virtually nothing, apart from misogynist contempt, and assurance that when our living standards flow and our perspectives disappear, in our sufferings, at least we are male.

On Fox News last Tuesday, the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, tried to put this turn on things. Describing what he would say to a little girl who would be denied dolls because of Trumps' pricing policy, Bessent insisted that it is for his own good. I would tell this young girl that you would have a better life than your parents, said Bessent. But the Trump administration does everything in its power to ensure that the children of the Americas and in particular, its little daughters have worse.

