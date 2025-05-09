Connect with us

Donald Trump signals the opening to reducing Chinese prices before Geneva discussions

US President Donald Trump reported his opening up to the reduction of prices on China before high stakes between the two biggest economies in the world, while the two parties seek to defuse their trade war.

In an article on his Truth social network, Trump suggested that the United States could almost make its prices on Chinese products, which are now 145%, while invoking Beijing to open its markets to American products.

The 80% price on China looks right! Until Scott B, he said, in a reference to the Geneva meeting led on the American side by the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

The representative of Bessent and trade Jamieson Greer should meet the vice-president of Chinas, he Lifegg, while the two countries seek to seek means to relax their enormous samples on each other from a confrontation of Tit-For-Tat which threatens the global economy.

Despite the current abrupt rates of USS on China, Friday data showed that global exports in Chinas increased sharply in April, reinforcing Beijing before talks.

While Chinese companies diverted trade flows from the United States to Southeast Asia, Europe and other destinations, exports increased by dollars by a year earlier, the Customs Service in Chinas said.

Later Friday, the White House clarified that Trump still remains with his position that he will not unilaterally drop prices on China. We must also see concessions from them, said press secretary Karoline Leavitt to journalists.

As for the number of 80%, it was a number that the president launched and see what is going on this weekend, she added.

Trump's release announcements on April 2 shaken the world markets, which rebounded after the president interrupted most of his reciprocal samples.

But this recovery has broken out and American tasks on China remain in place, as are Chinas reprisal prices up to 125% on American imports.

While the S&P 500 index has largely recovered steep losses that it suffered just April 2, it dropped by 0.5% this week and changed little on Friday.

Libby Cantrill, head of the US Bond Group Pimco public policy, warned that if a softening of prices in the coming weeks could be likely, the chances of a sustainable background agreement from these weekend talks are very low.

She pointed out that commercial transactions have historically set an average of 18 months to be agreed and at 25 others to be implemented, and that the American-Chinese relationship had only deteriorated since the first mandate.

We could see a positive reaction to the equity market, but any agreement would only be named, she said.

Friday, the suggestion of the winning that Washington could reduce the tasks on Beijing one day after having concluded an agreement to relieve the price in the United Kingdom, the first since it launched the trade war in April.

But the familiar people with the case said that the figures that Trump had presented in his social post of truth was probably a negotiation tactic before Saturday's talks rather than a real target.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said this week that it had decided to engage with the United States due to the in-depth taking into account of global expectations, the interests of China and calls for American companies and consumers.

Beijing had previously declared that the United States should reduce prices as a prerequisite for negotiations, but that it had since softened its position.

Bessent, who characterized the Geneva meeting as an attempt to defuse the trade war, also labeled the current American and Chinese prices on each other and unsustainable.

The United States Federal Reserve warned this week that Trumps Prices had increased the uncertainty of decision-makers and could increase both inflation and unemployment.

Washington was locked in negotiations with other countries in the last month, since Trump interrupted his prices on most business partners for 90 days.

Friday, Trump wrote on social networks that there were many commercial offers in The Hopper, all good (great!)!

In private, however, many foreign officials have indicated that the talks with Washington seem to progress slowly, the American officials unable to articulate specific requests.

Additional report by William Langley in Guangzhou, Joe Leahy in Beijing and Steff Chvez in Washington

