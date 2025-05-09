India-Pakistan Tensions: PM Modi meets veterans of the armed forces, including former army, air force, navy leaders





Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of veterans of the armed forces in a long discussion on the current situation of national security, with particular attention to the growing tensions between India and Pakistan. Reunion, which lasted more than an hour, involved former army, Air Force, Navy and other veterans with a service extended to the nation. This interaction comes just one day after India has managed to thwart Pakistan attempt to target Indian military facilities using missiles and drones. Prime Minister Modi also met the chiefs of the three armed forces, notably the Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan and the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Within the framework of the growing India of Military Preparation, the central government allowed the chief of the army to call “each officer and each person listed” of the territorial army (TA) to support or complete the regular army. This decision comes in response to the ongoing military tensions with Pakistan. The Ministry of Defense of Military Affairs published a notification on May 6, 2025, describing that the incarnation of 14 infantry battalions (out of 32 existing) would be deployed in key areas such as orders from the South, East and North, and more. This deployment will support the regular army in its operations across the country, with the order in force until February 2028. The decision to activate the territorial army follows the successful defense measures taken by India after Pakistani missiles and drones to strike military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and other places. The MEA confirmed today that threats were neutralized using kinetic and non -kinetic means, without victims or material losses reported. The ministry also informed that Pakistan had also launched 300 to 400 Turkish manufacturing drones at 36 locations in India. “In the intermediate night of May 8 to 9, 2025, the Pakistani army caused multiple violations of Indian airspace along the entire Western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure,” said commander of the Vyomika Singh wing. “The Pakistani army also uses heavy caliber weapons along the loc. The Indian armed forces have shot these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means, she informed. “The possible goal of these large -scale air intrusions was to test air defense systems and collect information.”

