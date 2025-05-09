As a cardinal, Pope Leo XIV criticized Trump, vance on social networks





Three X recent messages from Cardinal Robert Francis Prévost de Chicago – now Pope Leo XIV – share critical articles on Trump and Vance policies

Pope Newly elected Leo XIV welcomes the faithful of Saint-Pierre

Pope Leo XIV will be the next leader of the Catholic Church, the first American elected pope.

Washington before being elected May 8 as chief of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV shared publications on social networks criticizing the positions of President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance on immigration.

In three articles, the cardinal of the time, Robert Francis, Prévost de Chicago criticized Vance's vision on religion, shared an article criticizing Vance on the expulsion of migrants and retweeted the criticism of Trump and president of the El Salvador Nayib Bukile to the deportation of Maryland El Salvadorienne.

An article of February 3, 2025 underlined an article by the national Catholic journalist entitled “JD Vance is bad: Jesus does not ask us to classify our love for others.”

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, cited Catholic education in the medieval era to justify the new immigration policy of the United States under Trump

The predecessor of Leo, Pope Francis, refuted the theological concept that to defend the repression in an open deal the American Catholic bishops of the Trump administration in February.

The new pontiff largely avoided publishing on his X account in 2024, but he has published hundreds of times overall since 2011 – in English and Spanish

More: the story is made with Pope Leo XIV, very first pontiff of us: live updates

In 2015, Prevost published a link to an opinion article from the Post Washington entitled “Cardinal Dolan: why Donald won over anti-immigrant rhetoric is so problematic”.

Francis clashed several times with Trump and Vance, in particular on the immigration policies of the administration. He criticized their plans to expel millions of migrants from the United States, as well as general reductions in foreign aid and social protection programs.

Vance was one of the last officials to see Francis before his death. One day before dying at the age of 88, the Pope welcomed the US vice-president of the Vatican.

More: how a native of Chicago became a pope: see the path of Robert Francis Prevost to make the story

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments on Leo's past criticisms of the president and the vice-president. Trump in an article on Truth Social had previously celebrated the very first election of an American as a pontiff.

Asked for comments on the new pope and previous tweets of the old cardinal on the vice-president, the Vance office underlined his own post X: “Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American pope, during his elections! I am sure that millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work. May God bless him!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/08/pope-leo-xiv-trump-vance-social-media/83516805007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos