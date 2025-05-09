PM Narendra Modi should imitate Golda Meir of Israel on Pak Terror, says the expert

Fast readings The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. India has advised to adopt Israel's approach to fight terrorism. The PM Modi echoes Golda Meir's commitment to continue and eliminate the terrorist. The historical context provided the response of the Munich massacre in 1972 in 1972 to terror.



















New Delhi:

In the middle of Pakistan’s major climbing on India's precision strikes on its terrorist infrastructure and its terrorist camps, Michael Rubin, world security analyst, India told NDTV that India should take a sheet from the Book of Israel in its “war against terrorism”.

While agreeing that India must continue its military operation – Operation Sindoor – to respond to each of the Pakistan escalations and misadventures along the control line and the international border, Mr. Rubin said that in the long term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should examine what former Prime Minister Israel Golda Meir had done after the Munich Olympic Games massacre.

Israel, he said, “quietly, in the following years, came out around the world to eliminate terrorists who were responsible for this massacre. It took them more than seven years”, but they were relentless in their pursuit and their commitment to track down the terrorists and kill them. “I think Prime Minister Modi must withdraw a gaming book from the late Golda Meir from the hands of Israel,” he said

The 1972 Munich massacre was a terrorist attack at the summer Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany. The terrorist attack was religiously motivated against the Jews. On September 5, 1972, eight members of the Palestinian terrorist group Black September invaded the Olympic village of Munich, taking eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage. An attempted rescue failed the next day left the eleven Israeli athletes, five terrorists and a dead German police officer. Israel has promised to eliminate terrorists, no matter where they were in the world. Secret Mossad operations followed. The Bayonet operation, also known as the operating Wrath of God, has taken over seven years of world secret operations to kill terrorists and their donors.

In his warning to the terrorists, the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed those of Golda Meir of Israel. “Let me tell the world that India will go to the ends of the earth to track down the terrorists and their donors and punish them beyond their imagination,” said Prime Minister Modi shortly after the terrorist attack of the cashmere pahalgam, in which 26 civilians, all tourists, were killed by terrorists linked to Pakistan.

Pahalgam's terrorist attack was religiously motivated because tourists from other confessions were invited to prove their allegiance to Islam. They were killed before their spouses and children. “Go tell Modi,” the terrorists told members of the victims' family. The terrorist attack occurred a few days after an inflammatory and community speech by the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir. The attack was claimed by the resistance front, a terrorist group which is the shadow arm of Lashkar-E-Taiba not articulated. Pakistan’s military establishment and its ISI spy agency, have favored terrorists for decades and provided them with a safe haven in Pakistan and areas under its illegal occupation – using them to carry out cross -border terrorism in India.

The fight against terrorism is a long -term mission, suggested the World Defense Expert, because he warned that beyond a certain level of military climbing, world diplomacy comes into play, but what must be kept in mind, “while the diplomats have rejected for silence, the terrorists will group together for strategically – and then we have another cycle in this terrorism. Given a similar cyclic nature of terror for decades.

Eloge India for having shown a restraint and a response to Pakistan's getaway in a measured and calibrated way, Mr. Rubin said: “Listen, it seems that India plays a very cautious game. And although I have criticized the moment between terrorist attacks and the Sindoor operation, the fact of the question is flowering.”

He continued by saying that “it shows that India is carefully prepared, both following the terrorist attack, but more importantly, in terms of military doctrine in the last months and years of relative calm. There have been two towers where Pakistan has tried to attack several bases in the North and West.

“Pakistan cannot say that they ignore these terrorists, that these terrorists operate independently, then try to avenge these terrorist deaths. If Pakistan really wants to maintain fiction that it is not a so -called terrorist sponsor.



