Türkiye, Iraq reaffirms the commitment to work against Kurdish militants, other Naharnet security threats

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen security cooperation, promising to work against threats, including Kurdish militants based on Iraqi territory.

Al-Sudani arrived in Türkiye on Thursday while neighboring countries are trying to improve cooperation and repair tensions.

Relations between Turkey and Iraq were often tense on Turkish military incursions in northern Iraq for operations against the Kurdistan worker party prohibited, or PKK, and the creation of Turkish military bases there. Baghdad frequently condemned forays as a violation of its sovereignty, while Ankara accused Iraq not to do enough to fight the PKK.

More recently, however, the two countries have deepened security cooperation, including the fight against the presence of the PKK in northern Iraq. Last year, Iraq announced that the Iraqi National Security Council issued a ban on the PKK, although it stopped appointing it as a terrorist organization.

Erdogan said that the two “reaffirmed our determination” to fight against Kurdish activists, the Islamic State group and against members of the network that Turkey accuses of being a failed military coup in 2016.

“We have once again stressed that terrorism has no place in the future of our region,” said Erdogan.

Al-Sudani said: “What affects Iraq's security affects the security of Turkey and vice versa.”

“According to our constitution, we do not allow any groups to use Iraqi territory to attack neighboring countries,” he said.

Thursday, officials designed 11 agreements, especially in trade and defense, to advance cooperation between the two countries.

Erdogan underlined the urgency of resuming oil expeditions through an Iraqi-Turkish pipeline.

The oil ranging from the Kurdish region semi-autonomous to Turkey has been closed since March 2023, after a decision of the arbitration court ordered Ankara to pay $ 1.5 billion in Iraq for oil exports that bypassed the central government of Iraq in Baghdad. The sharing of oil and gas income has long been a controversial problem between the authorities of Baghdad and Kurdish in Irbil.

Al-Sudani said that water supply to Iraq was also discussed. He said that the committees were pursuing meetings to agree on the mechanisms of water management projects.

“We have underlined the need for a fair understanding that respects the interests of the two parties, in accordance with the principles of equity and good neighborhood,” said Iraqi Prime Minister.

In recent years, Iraqi officials have complained that the dams built by Turkey reduce the water supply of Iraq.

The tiger and euphrates rivers, which provide most of Iraq's freshwater, come from Turkey. Experts fear that climate change will be likely to exacerbate existing water shortages in Iraq.

“Our position is that the water levels in the dams are at least, and at the same time, Iraq has received very little precipitation this year,” said Al-Sudani.

The two also discussed the stages to quickly implement the development road project – a large -scale infrastructure plan to connect the Persian Gulf to Turkey by building motorways and rail links from southern Iraq on the Turkish border.

The visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister comes after the imprisoned chief of the PKK, Abdullah Ocalan, called on his group to dissolve and disarm themselves as part of a new peace initiative with Turkey. The group declared a unilateral ceasefire in March and should now hold a congress in northern Iraq, during which it would announce its dissolution, Turkish officials said.

The PKK, which has maintained bases in the semi-auto-automobile region in northern Iraq, fought Turkey for an autonomous Kurdish state. The conflict has made tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s. Turkey and its Western allies have appointed the PKK a terrorist organization.

Al-Sudani said: “We welcome the political process and the path of disarmament concerning the PKK.”