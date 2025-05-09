Politics
Türkiye, Iraq reaffirms the commitment to work against Kurdish militants, other Naharnet security threats
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen security cooperation, promising to work against threats, including Kurdish militants based on Iraqi territory.
Al-Sudani arrived in Türkiye on Thursday while neighboring countries are trying to improve cooperation and repair tensions.
Relations between Turkey and Iraq were often tense on Turkish military incursions in northern Iraq for operations against the Kurdistan worker party prohibited, or PKK, and the creation of Turkish military bases there. Baghdad frequently condemned forays as a violation of its sovereignty, while Ankara accused Iraq not to do enough to fight the PKK.
More recently, however, the two countries have deepened security cooperation, including the fight against the presence of the PKK in northern Iraq. Last year, Iraq announced that the Iraqi National Security Council issued a ban on the PKK, although it stopped appointing it as a terrorist organization.
Erdogan said that the two “reaffirmed our determination” to fight against Kurdish activists, the Islamic State group and against members of the network that Turkey accuses of being a failed military coup in 2016.
“We have once again stressed that terrorism has no place in the future of our region,” said Erdogan.
Al-Sudani said: “What affects Iraq's security affects the security of Turkey and vice versa.”
“According to our constitution, we do not allow any groups to use Iraqi territory to attack neighboring countries,” he said.
Thursday, officials designed 11 agreements, especially in trade and defense, to advance cooperation between the two countries.
Erdogan underlined the urgency of resuming oil expeditions through an Iraqi-Turkish pipeline.
The oil ranging from the Kurdish region semi-autonomous to Turkey has been closed since March 2023, after a decision of the arbitration court ordered Ankara to pay $ 1.5 billion in Iraq for oil exports that bypassed the central government of Iraq in Baghdad. The sharing of oil and gas income has long been a controversial problem between the authorities of Baghdad and Kurdish in Irbil.
Al-Sudani said that water supply to Iraq was also discussed. He said that the committees were pursuing meetings to agree on the mechanisms of water management projects.
“We have underlined the need for a fair understanding that respects the interests of the two parties, in accordance with the principles of equity and good neighborhood,” said Iraqi Prime Minister.
In recent years, Iraqi officials have complained that the dams built by Turkey reduce the water supply of Iraq.
The tiger and euphrates rivers, which provide most of Iraq's freshwater, come from Turkey. Experts fear that climate change will be likely to exacerbate existing water shortages in Iraq.
“Our position is that the water levels in the dams are at least, and at the same time, Iraq has received very little precipitation this year,” said Al-Sudani.
The two also discussed the stages to quickly implement the development road project – a large -scale infrastructure plan to connect the Persian Gulf to Turkey by building motorways and rail links from southern Iraq on the Turkish border.
The visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister comes after the imprisoned chief of the PKK, Abdullah Ocalan, called on his group to dissolve and disarm themselves as part of a new peace initiative with Turkey. The group declared a unilateral ceasefire in March and should now hold a congress in northern Iraq, during which it would announce its dissolution, Turkish officials said.
The PKK, which has maintained bases in the semi-auto-automobile region in northern Iraq, fought Turkey for an autonomous Kurdish state. The conflict has made tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s. Turkey and its Western allies have appointed the PKK a terrorist organization.
Al-Sudani said: “We welcome the political process and the path of disarmament concerning the PKK.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/312684-turkey-iraq-reaffirm-commitment-to-work-against-kurdish-militants-other-security-threats
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The southeastern brackets of the final tremors of the Tennessee earthquake
- IIHF – US – their 11.05.2025 – 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
- Trump plans to accept Lux Plane from Qatar condemned as “comically corrupt”
- 4 responses to the case of the Prabowo-Jokowi, students at the palace
- British caregiver Visa: UK Go End Care Worker Hiring Overseas, starting crackdown on those skilled visas holders
- Jannik Sinner: Italian Open comeback Win gives world number one 'Great feeling'
- India-Pakistan Truce seems to be holding despite the accusations of violations
- Xi Jinpings disappearing from generals – The Wire China
- The Trump administration will accept a luxury jet of Qatar to use as Air Force One
- The White House announces an American-china trade agreement, offers few details
- Field of Dreams: Football Breated Life in Yemens Camps
- The first selected Pope