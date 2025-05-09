Donald Trump chooses the host of Fox News, Jeanine Pirro, as the main interim prosecutor in Washington





Donald Trump will name Fox News host, Jeanine Pirro, American prosecutor for the District of Columbia, the latest torsion in one of the most prominent application offices.

The American president declared Thursday in an article on his social platform Truth that Pirro was in a class alone, noting his former role of district prosecutor for the county of Westchester, New York, and his current work on television, a career often admired by Trump.

The appointment of Pirros is the last upheaval of staff in the Washington American lawyer. She replaces Ed Martin, a loyalist of Trump who supported rioters who stormed the American Capitol on January 6, 2021, at the head of the office.

In recent months, Martin has come to the defense of supporters of Trumps and has made its doors against his perceived opponents. He said he would continue to have legal action against anyone who hinders Elon Musk's work, Tesla’s boss became Trump's confidant, and warned Jack Smith, the former special lawyer who supervised federal probes against the American president, to save his receipts.

Denise Cheung, a veteran federal prosecutor, resigned in February from the Washington US lawyer's office after decreasing the orders of superiors to launch an investigation to find out if a federal agency had illegally awarded a contract during former president Joe Bidens.

Cheung said that she had not found enough evidence to launch an investigation, while Martin insisted that there was enough evidence to do so. His decision was largely considered to be an act of resistance against an administration that targeted prosecutors, including government lawyers who worked on Trump targeting.

Trump said in an article on social networks that Martin had done an incredible job and that he would become the Ministry of Judges, new director of the Armament Working Group to investigate the abusive use of the government under Biden.

A passionate Trump supporter, Pirros publishes praise of X Shower on the White House, sometimes repeating his own slogans. If the first 100 days of Trump tell us something, it is because the American people voted to do exactly what they do. Promised and promises held !! She wrote last month.

Pirro is co-host of Fox Program The Five, which, according to Trump, in his article on social networks was one of the best rated broadcasts on television.

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant of the president, welcomed the appointment of Pirros, saying in an article on X: now it will be fun. Bigly. [Pirro] Clean the marsh for the president [Trump].

Fox News said Pirro had been a longtime beloved host … who has greatly contributed to our success throughout his 14-year term.

The American lawyer's office in Washington underlined the online publication of Trumps in which he greeted and reassured Martin.

Pirro did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

