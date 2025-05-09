Politics
Yungblud looks at a major career change inspired by Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher
Yungblud is in a state -of -the -art state after hitting the gymnasium to get in shape before summer shows.
His new muscles gave him a little combat spirit, the punk rocker revealing that he wants to bring again celebrity games after having trained with former weight champion Welter Ibo Chris Van Heerden.
Vibe boxing, Yungblud told me during the launch of his new album Idols, in Chateau Denmark in London.
Chris thinks I can go into professional boxing and I said to myself, F *** ING Hell.
We have to bring back the celebrity boxing. I have a preparation for years on this subject.
Who do I want to fight? Boris Johnson.
“When Robbie Williams wanted to fight Liam Gallagher, it was a good thing from the 90s. It was legendary.
From its new muscles, Hello Heaven, Hello Singer added: I like the new physical. I will take Iggy Pop every day or David Bowie during the fine Duke white era.
They were great inspirations for my body and I just try to be like them. I am ready to work and kick my ass.
I stopped drinking beer and only drinking twice a week.
At the start of the album, I was drinking a little too much. But I am at the gymnasium at 10 a.m.
I need to remove a sheet from his book.
Demi Lovato is still cool for the Summer.
She shared this vacation instant And retaliated on online trolls that started criticizing his body.
Demi said: The main thing I work on is the acceptance of the body, just looking in the mirror and being like, this body is strong.
Shak boots on the American leg
Shakira approached the United States ready for the American leg of its las Mujeres Ya no Lloran World tour.
And she has not lost time whipping the final tickets for her fans after making an appearance in Jimmy's talk show in a black mini-Robe and boots.
During its world tour, which is likely to come to our coasts following Year, Shakira said: IVE has been working on it for a year, preparing every detail.
I have set up my biggest list of sets. I sing some of my most classic songs like hips do not lie, to the most recent.
“It is a fairly enormous production. It weighs, like 93 tonnes. There are 145 people traveling with me.
The one who did logistics needs a medal.
Cruz Painting in the heart
Cruz Beckham raised his shoulders family quarrel Playing between his father David and his brother Brooklyn to go to an evening with girlfriend Jackie Apostel.
The pair was spotted during a private visualization of the Bob Dylan exhibition: Point Blank at the Halcyon Gallery in London.
Cruz is waiting to launch his career as a musician later this year, after joining the brilliant Luke Pritchard of the Kooks.
Looking at Robbie 3D portrait
Robbie Williams is already part of musical royalty.
But Rob will receive a royal treatment from the artist who created the famous hologram from the end of the Queen in 2004.
I'm going to paint a portrait of Robbies like Queen 3D and he agreed to do it, told me Chris Levine.
The difference is that the eyes of the queens have been closed, but I will keep Robbies with incredible green eyes open.
On his friendship with Rob, Chris, known for his innovative work with light and lasers, said: we have mutual interests, such as UFOs.
Robbie will look like a royalty. It's going to be mega.
Sophie Art is a selfie
Sophie Ellis-Bextor had a DIY approach to cover her return album.
She announced that her first record since the resurgence of murder on dancefloor last year will be called Perimenopop and will be released on September 12.
And I learned that she had pulled this shot for the cover herself, at home.
A musical initiate said to me: Sophie wanted to do something biological, so she hired a photomaton to be delivered to her.
“She spent ages for a picture of photos and this is how the coverage was made.
Sophie, who released Single Taste yesterday, will play Koko in Camden, London, September 8 to celebrate the album.
Coldplay will take up a place in London with their immersive experience Movie For Future.
It is at Lightroom, Kings Cross, and features 150 visual artists from 45 countries, accompanied by songs from their album No1 Moon Music.
The show coincides with their ten Wembley concerts and takes place from August 21 to September 8.
Win concert tickets
To celebrate the return of concert week, where music fans can get tickets at a special price for some of the hottest concerts of this year, Live Nation has given bizarre a pile to give for free.
In addition to a pair of seats for the Robbie Williams concert in the Emirates on June 7, we obtained two for Nelly and Eves Show at Birminghams Utilita Arena on June 4.
It is also to win a pair of tickets to see the Rockers Guns N Roses at the Wembley stadium on June 26, as well as two tickets for Iggy Pop in Londons Alexandra Palace on May 28.
In addition, there are tickets to see John Legend at Londons O2 Arena on June 1.
To have a chance to win, visit Thesun.co.uk/Concertweek and click which act you like to see.
The competition takes place every day this week and the winners will be selected at random.
If you are not one of the bizarre Lucky Winners, Live Nations Concert Week offers 80,000 tickets out of 25.
Just keep an eye on special promotions.
|
