The XI of China stands next to Putin during the parade of the day of Russia's victory





Chinese President Xi Jinping was photographed standing next to Vladimir Putin on Friday while thousands of Russian troops and military vehicles scolded Moscow's Red Square during the annual victory day parade. The event, marking Russia’s 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat during the Second World War, presented more than 11,500 soldiers and more than 180 military vehicles, including tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery used on the battlefield in Ukraine. Drones that Russia deployed during the war were also exposed, according to Reuters. “We are proud of their courage and their determination, their spiritual strength which has always brought us victory,” said Putin about the Russian troops that fight during the war. The Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has canceled more than 100 flights to and from Moscow and delayed more than 140 others on Wednesday while the soldiers postponed rehearsal Ukrainian drone attacks against the capital. Chinas XI stands with Putin against international intimidation in the midst of Trump's trade war Ukrainian authorities also reported dozens of Russian strikes on Friday who killed at least two people in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and damaged buildings. The strikes in Ukraine occurred despite Putin declaring a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine last month before the celebrations of the Victory Day. “All military actions are suspended for this period,” said the Kremlin in a statement at the time, noting that the cease-fire would continue until the end of Saturday, May 10. “Russia thinks that the Ukrainian part should follow this example.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke to President Donald Trump on Thursday, who “confirmed that he wanted this war to end, is ready to help and supports the need for a cease-fire”. Zelenskyy said he informed Trump This “Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even today. We are waiting for Russia to support this proposal. I also reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to engage in talks in any format. But for that, Russia must demonstrate the gravity of its intentions to end war, starting with a total ceasefire.” Biden blows Trump as an insane Amaise of Russia, says that the first 100 days were not a triumph Before the parade, Putin and Xi held two cycles of talks and an informal conversation on the conflict, the Bbc reported, citing the Chinese media. Among the other world leaders to attend Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President of Brazil Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovaquian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was the only head of the European Union to go to Moscow, according to the BBC. The point of sale also indicated that the Chinese troops and the contingents of soldiers from North Korea, Vietnam and Mongolia worked in the Red Square. Thereafter, Putin hugged the hand of Russian military officers who led the troops on the Red square and spoke to a group of North Korean officers who watched the parade, hugging one of them. Click here to obtain the Fox News app Last month, Putin thanked North Korea for having fought alongside the Russian troops against the Ukrainian forces and greeted their sacrifices while Pyongyang confirmed its deployment for the first time. Fox News Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/russias-putin-hosts-chinas-xi-massive-moscow-military-parade-red-square The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos