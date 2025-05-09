Ancient Erdogans PM: the quagmire of Cyprus is a mirror of the Turkish government

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who served under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Decree the quagmire of corruption, money laundering and mafia activities in the north of Cyprus, describing this quagmire as a mirror of the outgoing government turns.

Look at the state that this state has been reduced from top to bottom, with its information, ministers, bureaucrats and its politicians, he said, referring to recent allegations involving some of the most powerful men in Turkey.

Too bad for your state activity, shame with discredit in which you brought this state. You haven't cared about you, the state or this company for what? For the sources of dirty profit you need to stay in power, he said.

He then talked directly about the north of Cyprus, saying, Look at the state that baby's homeland, which was based on the blood of our martyrs, was transformed into An island of billions of liras, billions of dollars of dirty money and the man who recorded bands so that no one could put a word in this wheel, referring to the businessman Halil Falyali, who was murdered outside Kyrenia in 2022.

He was killed on behalf of these cassettes, but the big state could never find these tapes despite pursuing them, he added, in reference to allegations according to which five or six of the 45 Chanois bands held by Falyali have not yet been recovered by the National Organization for Dindes (MIT).

Who was on these bands? It is not clear what secret shots, blackmail, dirty relations were on the archives of these bands. But the great state, the Republic of Türkiye, went after these bands. He also tried to finish this operation by appointing someone who had family and commercial relations with this mafia emperor as an ambassador, he said, referring to the former Turkish ambassador in the north of Yasin Ekrem Serim.

The state has also spoiled this. It is alleged that this ambassador who was drafted in the center has been drinking five of the 45 bands in question. It is not yet clear if it was him or the others, but it was revealed that the high-level bureaucracy of the state was at the center of the Marais, he said.

He added, moreover, we learn that Although this dirty money emperor was killed, the system continues because a staff has changed, that's all.

All illegal bets, money laundering, drugs, prostitution, corruption, the blackmail marshes continues. So who are we learning all the accusations? The inner story of this dirty wheel? This is another serious matter, he said.

One of the sources, he said, was the boss of the Turkish mafia Sedat Peker, whom he described as a criminal leader who exhibited the criminal gang leader, the former interior minister, who was designed by the gangsters. The former Minister of the Interior in question was Suleyman Soyu.

He said that the other source was Cemil Onal, The Black Money dealer who was murdered and wanted by the United States with an interpol red opinion. Onal was shot dead last week after giving a series of interviews to the Cypriot News Bugun Kibris website in which he made allegations concerning the corruption ring.

Where did the man speak? In the Netherlands, where he spent 16 months in prison. Revelations, his voice went to Europe and the world. This is how things take place in Türkiye and Cyprus, he said. In addition, it is a man who was murdered in the heart of Europe, in the hotel where he stayedhe said.

He added that he was murdered despite the claims that he was under the protection of American and Dutch information, saying, pay attention to the Netherlands, pay attention to those who work there, pay attention to the ships that dock in the Netherlands and those who hide wealth there.

As a former Prime Minister, a man who played a role in the highest levels of this state with honor and as a citizen of the Republic of Turkey, I ask again: again: What type of loss of reputation is a state that has flowed to this extent in the wheel of dirty relations due to profit cupidity will suffer in the international arena?

How will he defend his rights arising from international law concerning the island [of Cyprus] And its energy fields? He cannot defend them anyway. He puts pressure on Cyprus with all his organs, but unfortunately, he cannot control or the internal functioning of Cyprus or the field of foreign policy.

Davutoglu had been Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2009 and 2014, while Erdogan was Prime Minister, before becoming Prime Minister afterwards. He was replaced by Binali Yildirim in 2016 and left Erdogans Ak Party to train his own party, The Future Party, in 2019.