Donald Trump gets involved in university sports policy





US President Donald Trump launched the idea of ​​an executive decree to approach the payments of college athletes and created a committee on the issue.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the entry into Trumps of a potential decree to “increase the rise” of “the explosion” of zero payments. The report follows a conversation between the president and football coach of the University of Alabama, Nick Saban. A record of seven NCAA titles in its name, Saban is a frank critic of the implementation of changes from our antitrust proceedings.

Sources knowing the meeting said that Saban proposed not to end Nile but to “reform” the current policies linked to the payments of the athletes. Trump would have agreed with Saban and said he would plan to create a decree.

On May 1, Trump went to Tuscaloosa to speak to the ceremonies at the start of the Alabamas University. There, he spoke with Saban as well as the American Republican Senator of Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, university sports. Tuberville declared in a tweet that the pair had had a great conversation on the importance of regulations in university sports.

After Trumps Trip in Alabama, information indicated that its administration creates a university sports committee. It will be chaired by Saban and Cody Campbell, oil billionaire and founder of Texas Tech Nil collective.

At this point, few details on the potential decree or the committee are known. However, what we know is that the Republican Party which holds the presidency and the majority in the two Congress Chambers tend to be more sympathetic to the NCAA and its traditional model which prevents student-athletes from taking advantage of their name, image and resemblance.

However, as business such as House crossed the courts, the NCAA reported its support for a codification of the house. The logic behind this is that the director body wants to consolidate the details of these regulations to avoid the risk of having to pay more in the future. Read the post-electoral coverage of Swimswams of this subject here.

Legislature support for regulations

Besides Trump and Tuberville, another eminent republican politician who supported the regulation of university athletes is Ted Cruz. Like Trump, Cruz met Nick Saban and discussed the frustrations of football coaches with the new NCAA payment system.

The Texas senator entered the post of president of the Senate Chamber of Commerce in January. Before his appointment, he said that university sports regulations would be a very high priority if he obtained the position.

Although Trump spoke with at least one senator (Tuberville), other legislators on both sides of the aisle were surprised to learn about the involvement of the White House in the issue.

One thing is certain – any bill or decree on the subject would be incredibly complex. As Tulane's sports law said, Gabe Feldman, the challenge with any decision or order is that there are several levels that should be taken up. It is not only an antitrust problem; It is also a work and employment problem. It is also a title IX problem. There are also contractual problems, advertising problems. There are a lot in there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swimswam.com/donald-trump-getting-involved-in-college-sports-nil-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos