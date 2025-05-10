



New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his discussions on Saturday with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Defense Staff (CDS), Anil Chauhan and the three heads of service on the anti-terrace operation, Sindoor, Anid Little Signs of Pakistan. The discussions revolved around the evaluation of the success obtained in the anti-terrorist operation and the preparations to thwart an attempted offensive by Pakistan which would have moved the troops in the advanced areas, indicating an offensive intention to further increase the situation. In addition to discussing the future course, Prime Minister Modi would have discussed the continuous violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan in the sectors along the control line (LOC) and the border. The heads of the Intelligence Office (IB) and research and analysis (RAW) also shared details on terrorists, including those sought in IC-814 flights, in Kandahar in 1999 killed in “ Sindoor Operation '' until now. Prime Minister Modis, new discussions on the current operation, took place one day when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with the Minister of External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar, calling for de-escalation of tensions on the Indian-Pakistani border and offered American support for the holding of constructive conferences to prevent a new climbing. Rubio also spoke with the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar, transmitting the same message. Friday, Prime Minister Modi participated in detailed discussions with military commanders, strategists and veterans. Those who participated in the discussions included former Air Force leaders, army leaders and naval leaders, sources said. Earlier, the Indian armed forces informed the media about the airspace violation by Pakistan on Friday evening and the energetic response given by the Indian side. India has strongly responded to repeated Pakistans of drone and missile attacks and reached at least eight military targets in Pakistan on Friday evening, causing significant damage, the center told the press, as part of a special briefing on “ Sindoor ''. Six Pakistani military bases were precisely targeted while a radar site and an aviation base have been targeted in Indian strikes, informed the special team led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, flanked by two women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and the commander of the Vyomikika Singh wings. India launched “Sindoor operation”, targeting at least nine terrorist base camps through loc and Pakistan occupy-Kashmir (Pok), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

