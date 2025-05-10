XI shows solidarity with Putin during the Russian victory day parade

Without being discouraged by the threat of Ukrainian attacks, Chinese President Xi Jinping was sitting on the shoulder with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Red Square on May 9, in a demonstration of solidarity.

Pedged by black coats assorted with the orange and black stripe ribbon of Saint George a symbol of Russian nationalism and military valor pinned on their setbacks, both Menwatchs a demonstration of Russian weapons, including drones used against Ukraine, and a step of walking of various nations, including the Liberation Army of the Peoples of Chinas.

The parademark appeared the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany.

It is also Mr. Poutines' party to show that he has freed himself from the diplomatic isolation imposed on Russia by the United States and Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

No world leader arose for the parade of the victory day in May 2022. This year, more than two dozen did so, against only nine in 2024. Among them, the most powerful was Mr. XI, whom Mr. Putin described as his main guest and who attended the parade for the last time in 2015.

Why was Mr. Xi out on a member risking the anger of Europe and Ukraine to face Mr. Putin?

A superficial reason is: Mr. Putin often made Mr. Xi the favor of presenting himself at major events in China in the role of the most powerful world leader.

China should organize its own celebration in September to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, and Mr. Putin should attend.

At the fundamental level, the two leaders share a common need for strategic unity in the face of a stronger opponent in the United States.

After US President Donald Trump began his second term in January, he contacted Mr. Putin to try to bring Russia closer and perhaps a gap between Russia and China.

The observers invented this as the reverse strategy of Nixon, which returns the logic of the American president of the time, Richard Nixons 1972, the visit to China to bring Beijing closer to offset the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

By reaffirming the close ties between China and Russia, President XI can seek to get out of the framework of Nixon 2.0. This is a key consideration for his trip to Russia, Times Straits, Professor Cui Hongjian, former diplomat and head of studies of the European Union at La Stranges University de Beijin, told Times.

As the romance of the three kingdoms shows, the two weakest states must work together and resist being used by the strongest state as a tool to eliminate the other; Because after that, the strongest state can easily eliminate the remaining state, he said, referring to the classic historical novel on power struggles between three states of ancient China.

Managers such as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas leave after the victory day parade. More than two dozen managers presented themselves to the event this year.

While China considers its strongest ally, Russia is also based on China for economic and strategic support. The Russian economy was struck by sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies after the invasion of Ukraine. China gave Moscow an economical lifeline by buying its energy and selling manufactured products.

Professor Cui underlined another reason for Russia Wanting to appear near China, despite Mr. Trumps' openings to Mr. Putin.

By showing that he is still close to Mr. XI, Mr. Putin can then demand that Mr. Trump gives him more concessions if he wants Russia on his side, He said.

These concessions could include a lifting of sanctions, or a more favorable peace agreement with Ukraine that the United States negotiates.

Mr. Xis's visit to Russia also arrives at a crucial time while China is entering the United States for trade negotiations.

The Russian soldiers walk in columns during the victory parade on the Red Square, Moscow.Photo: Reuters

Chinese and American officials meet in Switzerland on May 9 and 10 to explore means to reduce prices by more than 100% that each party has imposed on the other.

There was a suspicion of posture on the Chinese side in the joint of Mr. Xis statement With Mr. Putin on May 8 which criticized certain countries for trade protectionism and unilateral intimidation.

Professor Cui noted that by not appointing the United States as the target of this criticism, China could hope to leave room for vice-president, he Lifegg to negotiate with the American team in Switzerland.

But the strong formulation of criticisms is designed to show Chinas' confidence in the talks they always stick to a difficult posture, he said.

While the strategic rivalry between the United States and China has warmed in recent years, China and Russia have become closer and closer. A few weeks before the Ukraine War in 2022, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin defined the relationship as a limitless partnership.

However, Aware of the practical and reputation risks of being considered as blindly support for everything that Russia does, including its actions in Ukraine, China has since restored its position to set limits on the relationship. Official characterization is now a relationship that does not imply an alliance, confrontation and targeting of third parties.

It was Mr. Xis 11th trip to Russia, the country he has visited the most times since his coming to power in 2012. He met Mr. Putin more than 40 times.

