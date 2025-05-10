Politics
France, Germany blocking Türkiyes eu bid for domestic policy: Fidan
Istanbul
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that Trkiyes' submission for the EU membership was blocked by France and Germany for internal political reasons.
Fidan has also urged regional peace, the disarmament of the PKK terrorist organization and the stronger links with the United States in the midst of increasing instability in the Middle East.
Fidan spoke of live television of Trkiyes foreign policy, the EU membership process and crises in the region, during an interview with journalist Murat Iek on 24 TV, a chain of Turkish news and documentaries 24 hours a day.
Fidan said the request for Trkiyes to join the EU is blocked by two key countries:
“We see that it is not currently adopted by the two countries which are the founding forces and the engines of the EU, and that this is mainly supported for internal political reasons,” he said.
The Minister noted that the countries of the Balkans and southern Europe are more favorable, but the main obstacle comes from France and Germany.
Fidan explained that Trkiye works for peace and stability in the region.
Speaking of Syria, he said: “(with the new Syrian administration), we are in certain consultations with our brothers there.”
He stressed that Trkiye supports the Syrian unit and said that the new leadership in Syria was aware of the importance of Trkiyes. Fidan also stressed that EU and the United States sanctions on Syria must be treated by dialogue.
He said Trkiye encourages the Syrian administration to engage with other countries to rebuild international relations.
In Iraq, Fidan noted that Prime Minister Mohammed, Al-Sudani, recently visited Trkiye and declared that Iraq is slowly more stable and focuses on help with its people.
Interviews with Israel, a humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Fidan confirmed that talks with Israel have recently been detained in Azerbaijan to avoid new conflicts in the region. “We must reach the maximum possible result by words and avoid leaving too much room for other efforts prematurely.”
He condemned the blocking of the Israel of the Gaza Strip as a genocide. “Two million civilians are struggling with hunger, and death by hunger and illness now exceed those who are conflicts,” he said.
He said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had sent him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to prepare for the visit of US President Donald Trumps in the region. “We have largely discussed the type of language or common concentration during Mr. Trumps' visit to the region.”
Fidan stressed that world leaders must act together to stop suffering in Gaza: “I certainly believe that it is possible if joint measures are taken.”
PKKS possible disarmament
Fidan said the organization of terrorism PKK plans to lay down arms in response to a major political call in Trkiye:
“To date, the organization has followed a process of preparing the congress in response to the process initiated by Mr. (President of the MHP, Devlet), the historic Bahcelis call and our unwells, large and inclusive presidents.”
He said officials expected an official announcement. “But apparently, we will have to wait a little longer to hear the organization's response to this historic call,” he said.
Fidan has urged a peaceful and legal political process:
“Everyone must work to build a land where there will be no weapons, illegality will end and people will advance their policy in a civilized way by legal means. Put an end to the illegality of means more than laying their arms.”
Even if the PKK does not disarm, Fidan said that Trkiye was prepared. “We hope, but even if it does not happen, it is not the end of the world. … But if that happens, it would mean an end for the innocent young people who go to the mountains, the blood effusions and the constant threat to our societal unity.”
He criticized the people of the PKK who serve foreign interests: “I also do not think that the inhabitants of the organization are very satisfied. Continuing their existence by serving other countries – how honorable is it also a questionable question.”
Closer to Trkiyeu.s. Relations under Trump
Fidan has also touched links with the United States, especially with Trump who returns to the international scene.
“Trkiye-US relations must be exceptionally good. The two leaders agree on this subject,” he said.
He said the two parties wanted to go beyond political and security issues and focus more on trade and technology: “The two teams work there,” he said.
Assassination attempt
Fidan also revealed that there had been an assassination attempt, noting that he was the target of poisoning.
“We were poisoned and received a treatment. I was given heavy arsenic and mercury. It happened somewhere, then it was revealed in the tests. It is 4 to 5 years,” he said, leaving the vague details when and where the attempt occurred.
Asked who attempted, Fidan said: “Do not fall into these details. These are problems that occur outside. There are not only enemies inside, there are enemies everywhere.”
Note that the attempt did not retain him from his duties, Fidan said that he served his nation, whatever the conditions.
|
