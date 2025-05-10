





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Union, Rajnath Singh, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defense Staff (CDS) and heads of the Indian armed forces at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting took place after the Four -Basis of India's strikes in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in response to the attack on Pakistan on 26 Indian locations. A high -level meeting was chaired by PM @Narendramodi At 7 years old, Lok Kalyan Marg. Those who attended the meeting included the Minister of Defense @rajnathsinghNSA Ajit Doval, General CDS Anil Chauhan, leaders of the armed forces and senior officials. pic.twitter.com/mecieurekz PMO India (@pmoidia) May 10, 2025 Earlier in the day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and the Vyomika Singh wings informed the media about the current developments in the midst of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan. Vikram Misri stressed that the actions undertaken by Pakistan against India are considered “climbing” and “provocative” in nature. He made these remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where evidence of climbing and provocative actions in Pakistan were provided next to exhibiting the lies peddled by Pakistan. While addressing the media, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said: “Pakistan's actions constituted a provocation, climbing. In response, India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured manner”. India categorically rejected the Malveillant Disinformation campaign in Pakistan, which has falsely claimed to destroy critical Indian military assets and infrastructure. The commander of the Vyomika Singh wing, while approaching the joint press conference, highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread the disinformation of the damage caused to the S-400 system to Adhampur, aerodromes in Suratgarh and Sirsa, from the Brahmos space to Nagrota, and to artillery-artillery positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations. She stressed that India unequivocally rejects these false stories, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine the military capacities of India and inspire fear among the public. In addition to the disinformation campaign, Singh added that Pakistan has increased its military actions along the control line (LOC), attempting multiple air intrusions using drones and leading bombardments with heavy caliber artillery cannons, which threatened civil infrastructure and resulted in civilian victims. Meanwhile, incidents of heavy bombing and cross -border fire was reported from various places aligning with the Pakistani border on Saturday. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



