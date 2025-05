The live updates of the ceasefire from Pakistan India: India-Pakistan agrees to finish the ceasefire; New Delhi warns that future climbing will meet with decisive action

Operation Sindoor India Pakistan Live: Sery Vikram Misri Foreign confirms the ceasefire; The next round of India-Pak talks on May 12. “The Directors General of Military Operations in Pakistan (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 3:35 p.m. earlier this afternoon. 1200 hours,” he said. US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have accepted the immediate ceasefire. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am happy to announce that India and Pakistan have accepted a complete and immediate cease-fire. Congratulations to the two countries for having used common sense and intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this question!” Trump posted on Truth Social. India has decided that any act of terror will be considered an “act of war” against India, said the PTI news agency citing the source of Goi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high level meeting with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval & Service Chiefs Earlier in the day, Red Alert was issued in Pathankot, the markets were closed as a precaution in the midst of increased security. Meanwhile, India firmly rejected the Pakistani allegations of missile strikes on Afghan territory and damage to Indian military facilities, describing them as baseless disinformation. There was no Indian missile strike on Afghanistan. These statements are completely false, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, rejecting reports circulating in the Pakistani media. India vs Pakistan war news live today:

Meanwhile, Srinagar airport was struck by an alleged drone attack on Friday, triggering countermeasures. This attack occurred one day after India managed to thwart the attempts of the Pakistani army to target Indian military installations using drones and missiles. Earlier, explosions and sirens were heard in the Jammu region and the South Kashmir, with many regions of Jammu-et-Cachemire knowing a power failure. Defense officials have confirmed drone observations in Jammu, Samba and in the Pathankot district in Punjab, which are all treated. In Srinagar, mosque speakers have warned the inhabitants to deactivate their lights as a precaution. Explosions have also been heard near Awantipora air base in southern cashmere. The drones were also engaged in Udhampur and Nagrota, Jammu and in certain parts of Punjab. Operation Sindoor 2025 live updates:

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces have made precision strikes on the terrorist winners in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) on Wednesday. These strikes were a response to the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, who resulted in the death of 26 people, mainly tourists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/newsblogs/operation-sindoor-india-pakistan-war-live-updates-jammu-kashmir-rajasthan-punjab-blackout-high-alert-in-india-army-navy-war-preparation-india-pakistan-lahore-latest-news-updates/liveblog/121011915.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos