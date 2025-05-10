India-Pakistan Tensions: PM Moda examines security as the United States, China and Saudi Arabia are involved





A few hours after India said that the Pakistani army had been seen moving its troops to the advanced areas, indicating an offensive intention to continue climbing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high -level national security examination at his residence. The meeting was followed by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the chief of the defense staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three heads of service. PM examined the preparation of India with the armed forces in a high operational preparation state, having managed to thwart all the hostile actions proportionally. The PM also took note of India's response. After Pakistan fired drones and missiles, launched fighter planes and high -speed missiles in India, climbing climbing scale, the Indian response hit targets in Pakistan. They included Rahimya Khan, the students of Chakhwh, Rafiqui in Jang, do not do it. The Indian response followed the first wave of civilian victims in Pakistani attacks. In addition, the PM examination came when the United States has intensified de-escalation attempts and Pakistan said that the option of becoming nuclear was not on the cards at the moment. Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, said today: “For the moment, the nuclear option is not on the cards. However, if the situation arises, observers will also be assigned,” ASIs told Geo News. Meanwhile, the world has intensified efforts to defuse tensions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Jaishankar and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Minister of Indian External Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Jaishankar told Rubio that India's approach had always been measured and responsible and remains. “Has a conversation with us @secrubio this morning. The approach to India has always been measured and responsible and remains,” said Jaishankar on X. The US State Department said Rubio stressed that the two parties were to identify the methods to defuse and restore direct communication to avoid a calculation error. “He also proposed American support to facilitate productive discussions to avoid future disputes,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Rubio has said that India and Pakistan must identify methods to defuse and restore direct communication in order to avoid calculation error, offering support to facilitate productive discussions to avoid future disputes. He spoke separately with Jaishankar and the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar. On Saturday, China strongly urged India and Pakistan to be calm and restraint and to return to the trace of a peaceful settlement in the midst of climbing reports of the military conflict between the two neighbors. “We strongly urge the two parties to act in the greatest interest of peace and stability, the exercise of calm and restraint, to return to the path of political regulations by peaceful means and to refrain from any action that could further increase tensions,” said a declaration by the ministry spokesperson. Saudi Arabia also said early on Saturday that it made efforts to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan.

