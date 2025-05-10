This is the trade conflict that Xi Jinping is waiting for

Xi Jinping has been preparing for this time for years.

In April 2020, long before President Trump launched a trade war that would shake the world economy, the senior Chinas leader held a meeting with senior communist party officials and explained his vision of turning tables in the United States in a confrontation.

Tensions between his government and the first Trump administration had simmered a previous series of tariffs and technological restrictions. Things got worse after the emergence of Covid, who animates world trade and exposed how the United States and the rest of the world need China for everything, from surgical masks to pain relievers.

Faced with Washingtons concerns about commercial imbalance, China could have opened its economy to more foreign companies because it had committed to do so ago. He could have bought more American, crude oil and soy planes because his officials had promised Trump during commercial negotiations. He could have stopped subsidizing factories and public companies that made steel and solar panels so dear that many American manufacturers have gone bankrupt.

Instead, Mr. XI chose an aggressive line of conduct.

Chinese leaders must tighten international production channels of dependence in our country, forming a powerful ability to counter and dissuade foreign parties from artificially disturbing supplies in China, Xi said in his speech to the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs in 2020.