Will Trump recognize a Palestinian state? Gulf analysts weigh before the sum of the Middle East





Saudi Arabia will organize a Gulf-US summit in mid-May, part of the first visit by American president Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia during his second term. This follows the summit held on May 21, 2017, during Trump's first term.

The summit, organized by Saudi Arabia in its capital, Riyadh, was preceded by many forecasts for the announcement that Trump has referred, describing it as a “very important announcement” at a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House on Tuesday.

3 See the gallery

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

(Photo: Reuters)

In addition to what Trump intends to announce, the Summit agenda and the agreements and agreements that should take place have become the speech of the city, ranging from security and military agreements to technological agreements and artificial intelligence agreements.

All Gulf leaders should participate in the Gulf-US summit, with the exception of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who was absent from public events or meetings due to health problems.

A diplomatic source of the Gulf, which refused to be appointed or to disclose his position, said: “President Trump will publish a statement concerning the state of Palestine and the American recognition of the latter, and that there will be the creation of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas.”

The source has also added: “If an announcement of American recognition of the state of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration which will modify the balance of powers in the Middle East, and other countries will join the Abraham agreements.”

The source has confirmed that economic agreements will certainly be present, but many of them have already been announced, and we can see that the Gulf States are exempt from prices.

Ahmed al-Ibrahim, a former Gulf diplomat, said: “I do not expect Palestine. The Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and King Abdullah II of Jordanie have not been invited. These are the two countries closest to Palestine, and it would be important for them to be present at any time.”

Al-Ibrahim also said: “There will be major offers to come, perhaps similar to what happened at the 2017 Gulf-US summit, with Saudi offers worth more than $ 400 billion. Let’s not forget that water announced investments in the United States worth more than $ 1 billion, and Saudi Arabia of $ 600 billion. “

He continued: “This is clear because Trump intends to visit water and Qatar after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia. These are two significant savings with significant financial resources and major investments in the United States.”

Ahmed Boushouki, a Saudi political analyst, said: “These are the main economic offers that will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Perhaps Trump alluded to this when he told the American people to” buy actions now, before his big announcement in the next two days. '”

Regarding the news of peaceful American-Saudi nuclear cooperation to produce electricity in Saudi Arabia, Boushouki said: “Saudi Arabia has announced a program since 2010, and it has been discussed several times before. International companies are now working to implement these projects in Saudi Arabia.”

Plans are currently underway in Saudi Arabia to build the first nuclear reactor in the kingdom, with several international companies in competition to design and build the reactor. Meanwhile, the country of the neighboring Gulf, the United Arab Emirates, already has the Barakah reactor and is the only Arab country with a nuclear power plant with four reactors, in collaboration with a Korean company.

The story is written by Ali Hussain and reprinted with the permission of the media line.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/article/r1p6o5ogxg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos