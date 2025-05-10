In the middle of the Idia-Pakistan tension, the actor of Bollywood takes a search to Imran Khan, says 'Ab Hum Salu Chhudayenge'





Ranveer Shorey has excavated to the former Pakistani Prime Minister and former Imran Khan cricket player in the midst of the Indian-Pakistani border tensions in progress.

New Delhi:

Several terrorist hiding places and air bases were destroyed in Pakistan in the midst of strong reprisals by the Indian army by Operation Sindoor. On the one hand, these news dominate social media, on the other hand, the same market is hot. The new memes become viral after the others. Now, a famous actor, Ranvir Shorey, has also made fun of the former Pakistani Prime Minister and former Imran Khan cricket player in the middle of border tensions.

Ranvir hilarious tweet

Ranvir Shorey has not been late either in the era of the same. The actor, who is very active on social networks, has not prevented from searching Imran Khan. In the middle of the India-Pakistan tension, Imran Khan expressed this concern of the prison and said that he could be killed. He has also made numerous affirmations of this type. Now, the actor of Bollywood reacted to this and shared an X Post, where the former Pakistani Prime Minister can be seen with the legend “Aapne Ghabrana Nahi Hai”. Sharing this post, Shorey wrote in legend: “It looks like now we will free Imran Bhai. In no time, this position has become viral and people are constantly reacting. A user wrote: “He will be allowed to die there, because his party is against India. At the same time, another user wrote: “His condition has become like a jackal”.

See the post here:

Ranvirshorey was seen in these films

Let us tell you that Ranvirshorey was seen for the last time in “Bigg Boss Ott”. Apart from that, he was last seen in the film “accident or Conspiracy: Godhra”. However, the actor is best known for “Sonchiriya”, “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Aaja Nachle”, among others. More than his films, the actor remains in the headlines of his frank nature, his personal life and his sarcastic statements.

