



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting on Saturday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Defense Staff, and the heads of the army, the navy and the air forces in the midst of the growing tensions with Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key meeting in the middle of tensions with Pakistan on Saturday. (Ani) The meeting followed a heavy bombardment by the Pakistani forces in Rejuri earlier during the day, which killed the additional development of the District Raj Kumar Thapa and caused victims and civil destruction. The conflict with Pakistan has increased, the Indian armed forces giving a proportional response and appropriate to Pakistani efforts to strike Indian installations. Mea, the armed forces put the latest comments on the India-Pak tensions On Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and the commander of the Vyomika Singh squadron informed the media about the latest developments in the middle of the tensions of India-Pakistan. India has said that the Pakistan soldiers are moving troops to transmit positions while the two nations continue to collide with military facilities. Vikram Misri described the actions of the Pakistans as a climbing and a provocateur. Speaking during the press conference, he presented evidence of Pakistani activities and revealed what he called the lies distributed by the neighboring country. While addressing the media, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said: “The actions of Pakistan constituted a provocation, climbing. In response, India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured manner.” India has also firmly rejected the Pakistan disinformation campaign, which has falsely collected significant damage to Indian military infrastructure and assets. During the spouse briefing, the commander of the Vyomika Singh wing called attempts to disinformation of the Pakistans, specifically mentioning false affirmations on the tubes on the S-400 system in Adhampur, the aerodromes in Suratgarh and Sirsa, the Brahmos unit in Nagrota, and artillery to positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh. The Pakistani army is observed to move their troops to the border areas, said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. On Friday, Pakistani drones targeted Ferozepur and Jalandhar in Punjab, causing civil injuries and material damage. The same night, Pakistan led drone attacks on 26 sites across Jammu-et-Cachemire India in Gujarat for the second consecutive night. The Indian Defense Ministry said that critical assets, including airports and air bases, had been successfully saved. The climbing comes after India launched precision strikes on Wednesday on terrorist winners in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, in retaliation for the attack on Pahalgam on April 22, which had links to cross -border terrorism.

