Kurdish PKK says a “successful” meeting on dissolution





The Kurdistan worker Party (PKK) prohibited has held a “successful” meeting this week in order to disarm and dissolve, a Kurdish news agency said on Friday. The meeting resulted in “decisions of historical importance concerning the activities of the PKK, on ​​the basis of the appeal” of the founder Abdullah Ocalan, which, in February, urged the movement to be dissolved, said the ANF agency. The Congress, which was held between Monday and Wednesday, took place in the “media defense zones” – a term used by the movement to designate the Kandil mountains in northern Iraq where the PKK military command is located, the agency reported. The PKK did not explicitly say that it was dissolving, but added that it would share “complete and detailed information concerning the results of this congress very soon,” he said. On February 27, Ocalan urged his fighters to disarm and dissolve, ending a several decades insurrection against the Turkish state which won tens of thousands of lives. In its historic call – in a letter read by pro -Kurdish delegates during a press conference in Istanbul – Ocalan urged the PKK to hold a congress to formalize the decision. A few days later, the PKK management accepted the Ocalan call, declaring a cease-fire. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that there will be severe consequences “if the promises are not held” or if activists delay disarmament. – “historical” step towards peace – The Party of Equality and Pro-Kurdish Democracy (DEM), the third largest party in the Turkish Parliament, praised the news in a statement on Friday. “With the historical decisions of the PKK congress, we are one more step from the horizon of peace after fifty years of conflict,” he said. “This is a step towards re -emergence and the development of peace and democratic politics that have made you want, for centuries, at the heart of our ancient lands.” DEM spokesperson Aysegul Dogan said a press conference before the congress announcement: “We are ready to assume all our responsibilities with courage, devotion and determination for a Turkey where we can all breathe together, where equal, fair and permanent peace is reached and where our vision of a democratic society is carried out.” A Dem delegation had talks with Ocalan on his prison island off Istanbul, as well as with Turkish political parties and contacts in Iraq. Turkish Media reported that the PKK had delayed the advertisement of the congress because the member of the Dem delegation, Sirri Sureyya Onder, died on Saturday at the age of 62. Onder was a veteran politician who won respect in the political spectrum of Turkey for his efforts to end the years of Kurdish conflict. “It is very likely that PKK has already gathered its congress and delayed the announcement due to the death of Onder,” said a source of DEM to AFP. “This also corresponds to the schedule announced previously” by the nationalist leader of the MHP Devlet Bahceli party, a strong ally of Erdogan and a key figure in the efforts to use the talks, added the source. Bahceli had proposed the PKK meeting in Malazgirt near Lake Van in Türkiye in the Far East on May 4. BL-FO / F

