



On May 6, Kari Lake, principal advisor to the American agency for the world media (USAGM), published an announcement on X which could be laughable if it did not signal a fire at five alarms. She wrote: USAGM is delighted to announce a partnership with One America News Network (OAN) to provide news feed services to USAGM networks, including Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB), Radio Mart and Voice of America (VOA).

Let's be clear: Oan is not journalism. It is a Maga oral tip.

Let's be clear: Oan is not journalism, the genre that we have studied, practiced or defended. It was a spokesperson for Maga who fueled the electoral denial, stammered conspiracies and settled with several complainants who continued the defamation network. And now, it has been given to the keys to influence the media funded by the United States built to combat propaganda in authoritarian regimes. The irony is amazing.

For those of us who have passed our careers to defend the truth in some of the most repressive media environments that I spent at 18 years old to report and disseminate to authoritarian regimes through South Asia and the Central, the Middle East and Eastern Europe via the USAGM network, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE / RL) Outrage. It was a punch.

Grant Turner, former financial director of USAGM, told NPR that the decision is a mockery in the history of agents of non -partisan independent journalism.

But it is not only a mockery, it is a deliberate dismantling of the USAGMS networks. He broke 83 years of laws supported by the congress, including the firewall intended to protect journalism funded by the public from political interference.

And he follows the lakes model: resist, delay and hope they abandon.

The appointment of lakes was followed by a radical and illegal termination of the grant agreements for RFE / RL, Radio Free Asia (RFA) and others. These broadcasters immediately continued and the courts on several occasions on the USAGM to release funds appropriate by the congress. But the lake agency refused.

Take RFE / RL: After the USAGM reduced its financing on March 15, a federal judge ruled on illegal move and, on March 25, ordered the agency to release the funds of RFE / RLS appropriate by the Congress. USAGM ignored the decision. RFE / RL returned to court and won again on April 29, but, because the lake agency did not comply, the legal battle is raging.

RFE / RL has reduced staff and has so far avoided the darkness. But he clings with a thread.

While the USAGM continues to challenge the decisions of the courts, RFE / RL as its sister networks has reduced the staff, has frozen a large part of its programming and has so far avoided closely. But he clings with a thread.

Meanwhile, VOA the largest USAGM network has been underway since March 15. Its website has been frozen for more than three months. Now, in this silence, the steps, not with journalism, but with a partisan spin disguised as news.

USAGM reaches 427 million people each week. For example, almost half of Nigerian adults connect to VOA. They used to get news. Imagine them now by getting in its place.

The Middle East Broadcasting Network (MBN) has already experienced 90% of the staff. Mbns Alhurra TV has become dark. Its president, Jeffrey Gedmin, said that Kari Lake has dodged all the efforts to discuss the freezing of funding.

I stayed to conclude that she deliberately hires us for the money we need to pay you, our dedicated and worker staff, he told his journalists.

While the USAGM slipped deeper into paralysis, President Donald Trump concentrated his attack inside the country. On May 1, he signed a decree reduction of financing for NPR and PBS, accusing press agencies of spreading the propaganda of the radicals.

PBS president Paula Kerger described the illegal move. The CEO of NPR, Katherine Maher, warned that without federal support, local deserts will develop, hitting the hardest rural communities. One in 5 American has not already access to local news, she said. The two promised legal actions. But if USAGM is a guide, even if they win, the Trump administration can ignore the judicial orders.

The model is undoubtedly: dismantling the international media funded by the American government, room by room.

The model is undoubtedly: dismantling the international media funded by the American government, room by room.

Claims for cost reduction lakes are coverage. It is not a matter of efficiency. It is a question of eliminating any editorial voice which is not aligned and of replacing it with propaganda. It is a question of punishing the independent press.

Trumps The first mandate was the warning: he attacked journalists, marked the media the enemy of the people and orchestrated the sadly famous massacre on Wednesday, when his named Michael Pack ousted the head of all USAGM networks in a single night.

Now in this second term, the attacks have intensified. On March 14, Trump delivered a speech to the Ministry of Justice that many interpreted as a directive to prosecutors to continue his political enemies, including journalists. He labeled CNN and illegal MSNBC.

The situation has become so alarming that the Watchdog CPJ of the press freem Watchdog based in New York has broken with its own tradition. Instead of waiting for the full-year customary year to assess a new administration, he published an emergency report at only 100 days in the second term of Trumps, warning: press freedom is no longer a fact in the United States.

The report presented a frightening chronology:

The Associated Press punished for refusing to rename the surveys of the Gulf of Mexico.

CPJ has provided more than 530 security consultations to journalists since November, compared to only 20 in the entire 2022, which emphasizes how fear quickly replaces freedom in American journalism.

Globally, the damage extends far beyond USAGM. USAIDS support for independent media has also been emptied to leave ecosystems of whole in fragile democracies on the verge of collapse.

I have already seen this film. From the Bélarus to Afghanistan, from Central Asia to the Middle East, I looked at what is happening when the leaders attack the press. It always ends the same thing: repression, disinformation and collapse of public confidence.

Were more than three months in this area and again, the Congress did not act.

Trump tried this with USAGM during his first mandate, and he failed, because the system, including the congress, pushed back. When I asked the national -in -chief of VOA correspondent Steve Herman, if there is still a way to salvation for the agency, he did not hesitate:

Congress can save it. Whether VOA gets more or less money, adds or cuts a linguistic service which is supposed to go through the congress. The executive branch cannot decide everything unilaterally.

Were more than three months in this area and again, the Congress did not act. Time runs out. It is not a budget dispute. It is a full -fledged assault against the first amendment. Press freedom. Institutional independence. Democratic surveillance. Everything is online.

And once the duty has disappeared, authoritarianism does not slip into the front door. This is how free companies die. Not all at the same time. But the head by the head, the budget budget, the trial by an ignored trial.

We still have time to stop it. But not much.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/kari-lake-trump-oan-voice-of-america-press-rcna205155 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos