If Pakistan has a ceasefire with India, it should also be joined with us, explains the imprisonment party of Imran Khan Pti Firstpost





Now that Pakistan has reached a ceasefire with India, the government should also reach a cease-fire with us, said party leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Gohar Ali Khanread, Plus

After the ceasefire in Pakistan with India, a superior Pakistani politician called for a cease-fire in Pakistan.

Gohar Ali Khan, president of the Pakistan party of the former prisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tehrik-I-insaf (PTI), also called the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to conclude a cease-fire with PTI.

Since his evidence of Premières in a vote in a trust, Imran has embarked on a fight with the all-powerful army of Pakistan and the other traditional political parties of the country. He argued that the soldiers have teamed up with other parties, including the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) which is currently in power, at the request of the United States to mention it. Since then, he has slapped more than 100 cases and spent more than 20 months in prison since his arrest in May 2023.

There was also a repression against the executive of PTI after the party led a national movement against the military on May 9, 2023, when they stormed the army offices and even the army's headquarters. They also stormed and ransacked houses with powerful military commanders.

Despite such differences, PTI was supported by the government and the military in the conflict with India. In an appearance in Geo News, Gohar said that political unity should now extend to reconciliation with PTI and Imran.

Gohar said, “Peoples can fight well as a nation with others when they stand together. If there has been a ceasefire from India, those who do not get along with PTI should also reach a cease-fire with PTI. We will celebrate this with Pakistan Zindabad '', but we also believe that Imran Khan Sahab, who cannot meet. Leadership cannot meet him.

Although it was forced to reach a cease-fire by the hammering of its military facilities and capacities, Pakistan depicts the ceasefire as a victory. Under Operation Sindoor, India has struck nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) in the early hours of Wednesday. After Pakistan tried to hit India with missiles and drones later in the day, India began hitting the military facilities in Pakistan. India has struck Pakistan's air bases in Rawalpindi, Shorkot, Muridrahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Jacobabad, Sargodha and Bhulari. India has also struck the radar sites at the aviation base of Pasteur and Siackot. India has also destroyed several air defense systems from Pakistan, including that of Lahore.

With such a hammer and strikes Lahore, the siege of political power and Rawalpindi next to the army's seat, Pakistan was forced to reach out to India and seek a cease-fire. As Firstpost reported on the Indian approach, India has maintained climbing domination throughout and forced Pakistan to seek peace.

