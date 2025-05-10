



In the afternoon of May 9, 2025, local time, President Xi Jinping met the leader of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Myanmar have established a community with a shared future featuring mutual assistance by thickness and thin. The five principles of peaceful coexistence and Bandung spirit jointly recommended by China and Myanmar have resisted the test of time, their relevance becoming more and more important. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic relations between the two countries. China pursues a policy of promoting a friendly, secure and prosperous district, follows the principle of friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and shares the same destiny with its neighbors. China will work with Myanmar to deepen the construction of a community with a shared future, will prompt cooperation on belt and high quality road, to return the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative, and bring more advantages to the inhabitants of the two countries. Not long ago, in the aftermath of the severe earthquake in Mandalay who caused major victims and material damage, China has moved the fastest to send rescue teams and emergency humanitarian supplies and China will continue to support myanmar in reconstruction. China helps Myanmar to continue a development path adapted to its national conditions, to protect sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national stability, and the progression of its inner political program in a prudent manner. The two parties should deepen strategic cooperation and permanently promote the construction of key projects in the economic corridor of China-Myanmar. It should be hoped that the Myanmar team will seriously ensure the security of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar and intensify efforts to suppress cross -border crimes such as online games of chance and telecommunications fraud. The two parties should jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations to its heart and the international order based on international law, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. Min Aung Hlaing said that after myanmar was affected by the earthquake, China quickly expressed sincere condolences to the Myanmar part, was among the first to provide myanmar assistance and supported Myanmar in its rescue efforts in the event of a disaster. This has demonstrated the Pauk-Phaw friendship and true friendship in times of difficulty towards Myanmar, whose people of Myanmar will always remember. Under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, remarkable achievements were made in Chinese modernization. Myanmar attaches great importance to its relations with China and is ready to always be a friendly neighbor worthy of the confidence of China. The Myanmar team undertakes to promote cooperation between the two countries in the economic, commercial, energy and other fields, and will spare no effort to ensure the safety of Chinese and staff in myanmar. The side of Myanmar greatly appreciates the three main global initiatives proposed by China and the vision of building a community with a future shared with neighboring countries, and is ready to associate with China to meet common challenges. Cai Qi, Wang Yi and others were present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/202505/t20250510_11618724.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos