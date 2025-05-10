The police arrest the students of the ITB who download even Prabowo-Jokowi, Kontras: it is criminalization





Jakarta, kompas.com – Commission for missing people and victims of violence (Contrast) Evaluate that the police criminalized by arresting students SRD ITB who made the same representative the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subaianto. “We consider that in the context of freedom of opinion, the police criminalized the students of the ITB. This case shows that the country is anti-criticism,” said Kontras Legal Division Andrie Yunus when he was contacted Kompas.comSaturday (10/5/2025). Andrie said that the criminal investigation police had dismissed from her business protector. Because arrest is contrary to the right to freedom of opinion contained in the 1945 Constitution. In addition, public institutions, including the president, are not entities protected by their reputation by human rights law. Read also: Say for the student ITB even, PCO: the president has never pointed out an expression of his corner In addition, Andrie also underlined a certain number of articles in the Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE law) law used by the national police to trap ITB student THE. “The police are looking for articles to silence freedom of expression and opinion,” said Andrie. Reported earlier, a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) was arrested by police after having downloaded a meme representative of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo SUBIYTO. This was first known to download on the social media Twitter alias X by the Mountadhaone1 account. “”Breaking News! I obtained information on the student SRD ITB who has just been transported by BARESKRIM because of the same wowo that he did“Wrote the Murtadhaone1 account on Wednesday (5/5/2025) night. Read also: Amnesty Indonesia urges the police to release ITB students who make the same prabowo-jokowi The police confirmed the arrest. “Justify that a woman with the initials SSS was captured and treated,” said the Karo Penmas public relations division of the national police brigadier, General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, when he was confirmed on Friday 9/5/2025). Trunoyudo said investigators are currently exploring a series of events. “Currently, he is still in investigation,” he continued. For this action, SSS is suspected of having violated article 45 paragraph (1) in collaboration with article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) of article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning the ite. Read also: The ITB student was arrested for downloading even Jokowi-Pobowo: the accompanied campus, the parents apologize

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/10/16044891/polisi-tangkap-mahasiswi-itb-yang-unggah-meme-prabowo-jokowi-kontras-itu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos