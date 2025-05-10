Why and how is Turkey doubled its support for Pakistan Firstpost

The growing alignment of Turkey with politically, militarily and ideological Pakistan attracted an in -depth examination in India.

This strategic partnership is not only transformed into a profound defense alliance, but has also made the detour to Indian-Turkey relations, which continue to deteriorate under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Recent developments have put the Islamabad-Ukara growing accent at an accent point, especially because it begins to manifest itself not only in rhetoric, but on India borders.

Turkish drones used by Pakistan against India

On the night of May 8, Indian forces experienced unprecedented drone intrusions through the north and west borders, with more than 300 to 400 unmanned air vehicles attempting to cross Indian territory at 36 different places, ranging from Leh to north to Sir Creek to the west.

Indian authorities have now confirmed that drones used were the Sngar Armed Drone Systems, manufactured by the Turkish Defense Company Asisguard.

“Preliminary reports suggest that this is an ASISGUARD SURGAR drone from Türkiye,” said the commander of the wing Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi at a press conference.

Surgar drones are designed for low intensity conflicts and can carry firearms or grenades. The forensic analysis is underway, but those responsible say that there is little doubt about the origin of the equipment.

Indiatric concerns were deepened when a Turkish military transport plane C-130 Hercules landed at Karachi airport on April 27. Although Ankara said that it was a routine stop, Indian officials evaluated if this flight could have delivered the drones used in the attack.

Adding to suspicion, a high-ranking Turkish military delegation led by Lieutenant-General Yasar Kadioglu would have visited the headquarters of Pakistan Air Force three days later.

This discovery has raised alarm ringtards to New Delhi, not only for the threat posed by the intrusion itself, but also for what it reveals about the evolutionary defense partnership of Turkey-Pakistan.

Experts say that all these developments show that it is time for India to trap diplomatically, strategically and in the world, since it is now clear in which camp is found.

How Turkey armed Pakistan

The defense collaboration between Turkey and Pakistan is not new, but has experienced significant acceleration in the last decade.

In 2018, Pakistan signed an agreement of $ 1.5 billion with the Turkish Defense Firm Asfat to acquire four furtive corvets of Milgem class as part of the Turkeys flagship naval program. This contract also included the transfer of technology, with two of the ships built on the Karachi shipyard.

The Turkish defense industry also supported the modernization efforts of the Air Force and the Pakistan Army. Pakistan Air Force has received F-16 Fight Falcon Jets from Turkish aerospace industries, and the two countries have explored additional cooperation in attack helicopters and unmanned air systems.

In 2018, Islamabad placed an order for 30 Turkish helicopters T129 Atak, worth around 1.5 billion dollars. Although this agreement is in a standstill due to American export license restrictions, the two parties continue to look for alternatives.

Recent additions to the military inventory of Pakistans include armed UAV and Kemankes Turkish Kemankes Bayraktar TB2. According to the International Peace Research Institute of Stockholm (SIPRI)Pakistan received three TB2 drones in 2022.

The newly identified Singar drones represent another Turkish contribution to the Pakistans that increase air capabilities.

Ankara has also played a central role in the modernization of the Pakistans navy. STM Defense Technologies, a main Turkish company, is not only involved in the construction of new ships, but also the management of critical upgrades for Pakistan Submarines Agosta 90B.

This follows a historic scheme: during the era of the Cold War, when American sanctions restricted access to the Pakistans to American defense equipment, Turkey intervened to provide revocations for PNS Ghazi, reported The Indian Express.

How Turkey supports Pakistan in cashmere

Beyond the defense, the partnership in Türkiye-Pakistan thrives on diplomatic and ideological synergy. Under Erdogan, Turkey has always echoed the story of the Pakistans on Kashmir, especially in world forums like the United Nations General Assembly.

In February, Erdogan said: “Turkey, as in the past, is in solidarity with our Kashmiris brothers today”. India called these unacceptable remarks and has submitted an official demonstration.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (L) shakes the hand of his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif during a reception ceremony in Ankara, September 17, 2013. Image / Reuters file

After Indias strikes on nine terrorist camps under “Sindoor operation” in Pakistan and Pok after Pahalgam's attack, Erdogan reiterated support from Islamabad during a telephone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He praised Pakistans to calm and held the policies and approved his call for an investigation into the pahalgam incident, a proposal that New Delhi rejected.

I pray for Allahs Mercy for our brothers who have lost their lives in attacks, and I present my condolences again to the fraternal people and the state of Pakistan, “also said Erdogan on X (Twitter).

The diplomatic administration in Türkiye-Pakistan is also institutionalized through the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Erdogan visited Pakistan at least 10 times since 2003. During his last visit earlier this year, he co -chapted the seventh session of this bilateral organization.

How India responded to the growth of links in Türkiye-Pakistan

India has not remained a passive observer. Recognizing the growing participation of turkeys in the region through Pakistan, New Delhi has recalibrated its foreign policy. A key element of this is the strengthening of links with countries which are rivals or skeptics of Turkey.

In the eastern Mediterranean, India has developed robust links with Greece and Cyprus. In 2021, India and Greece conducted their first joint naval exercises.

India has also expressed strong support for the Republic of Cyprus against Turkish claims in the north of Cyprus. Greece, in return, supported the India position on cashmere.

In the southern Caucasus, India has become the largest supplier of Armenia weapons by 2024. Erevan, which faces threats from the Azerbaijani turkeys, Close Ally turned to India for Pinaka rocket launchers, surveillance radars and anti-tank systems.

These weapons agreements mean more than military support; They represent a counterweight to the axis of Turkey-Pakistan-Azerbaijan.

The economic corridor of East-Europe India (IMEC), which completely bypasses Turkey, completely criticized Ankara. On the other hand, Turkey has promoted its rival – Iraq Development Road Project.

India strategic partnerships with water, Israel and France are also used to cover themselves against Turkish expansionism, in particular in defense and maritime security.

How India has repeatedly helped Turkey

The striking divergence in the India-Turkey relationship was highlighted during the 2023 earthquake which devastated parts of Turkey. India quickly launched the DOST operation, sending rescue teams, drones and assistance supplies.

Garuda Aerospace drones have been deployed to help rescue efforts, and Air Force Indian planes transported essential materials to affected regions.

Despite these gestures, the position of the pro-Pakistan turkeys remained unchanged. That India's humanitarian assistance in Turkey after the 2023 devastating earthquake did not substantially affect Ankaras' prospects for New Delhi testify to the force of the Pakistani factor in Indian-Turkey relations, experts said.

Indian tourists represent one of the fastest growth visitors to Türkiye. In 2023, approximately 2.75 Indian Lakh went to Türkiye, and the number increased to 3.25 Lakh in 2024.

Direct flights operated by Indian carriers like Indigo have helped strengthen this influx. However, economic interdependence has not resulted in political rapprochement.

The Pakistani leaders visited Turkey several times with the latter being Sharif who maintained with the Turkish president on April 22 in Ankara, by coincidence on the same day of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Support for turkeys in Pakistan, formerly largely rhetorical, has taken on a strategic and operational dimension which now has a direct impact on the national security of the India. Ankara positioned himself as the most reliable partner in Islamabads after Beijing.

