Hoax Alert: Imran Khan is not dead!





In a new wave of digital disinformation, false reports on the death of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan quickly spread on social networks this week, which caused panic, indignation and confusion. These rumors, largely fueled by a video of decades and a press release from the allegedly forged government, were categorically demystified by multiple independent sources, notably Al Jazeera, Wikipedia and the verifiers of facts on X (formerly Twitter). Controversy began when images of 2013, showing Khan wounded after a fall in the falsification The election common in Lahore, resulting. The video falsely suggested that Khan had been assaulted or killed in detention. The clip has become viral on WhatsApp and X, with statements that he had been beaten or shot. Imran Khan is alive and purges a 14 -year -old prison sentence … No credible report of May 2025 indicates his death.

Controversial reports circulate online

Despite the verifications of the facts, controversial reports continue to circulate, saying that Imran Khan died while he was in police custody. A press release, allegedly published by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, became viral, declaring that Khan died in mysterious circumstances.

However, no credible independent source or civil servant has yet confirmed this assertion, raising serious suspicions about its authenticity.

What do we know so far?

A document disclosed, resembling an official government declaration, says that the death of Imran Khans occurred during judicial detention. The text describes the incident as a deep shock and promises a transparent investigation. (PTI) did not publish any declaration recognizing his death. Document side circulating on social networks.

A possible disinformation?

Given the lack of corroboration of reliable sources, the experts suggest that this could be:

The false news aimed at creating disorders. A misinterpreted or trained document. Part of a deliberate disinformation campaign in the midst of the increased political tension in Pakistan.Government & International ResponsePakistans The Ministry of the Interior has not confirmed.

For the moment, there is no credible evidence confirming the death of Imran Khans. Authorities and international organizations should clarify the situation soon. We ask public houses and the media to avoid disseminating news and undeclared videos. The current environment requires restraint and responsibility, a government official has urged an unofficial declaration.

Get the latest news on time now with the news and the best titles in the world and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/world/hoax-alert-imran-khan-is-not-dead-article-151605931 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos