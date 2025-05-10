Arrest of ITB students in ITB Download of the same Prabowo-Jookowi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The arrest of students from the Faculty of Fine Arts and the design of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the National Police proceeds to the spotlight. A certain number of legal experts with officials have gone through their opinions on the arrest of the payment of President Prabowo Sub -iento and the former president, Joko Widodo, kissed him.

The director of Amnesty International Usman Hamid said that the arrest was contrary to the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) who said that agitation on social networks was not classified as criminal acts. “The Polri detention of the Constitutional Court's decision reflects the authoritarian attitude of the apparatus which implements a repressive response in public space,” said USMAN thanks to a written declaration on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Likewise, the president of Indonesia Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Muhammad Isnur also considers that the arrest of SSS has violated the penal code (KUHP) and the IT and electronic transactions (ITE law).

According to him, the same made with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) was a form of expression of criticism of the question of the twin sun, where the management of Prabowo as chief of state was always overshadowed by the influence of Jokowi. “This is part of satirical, an image where Prabowo and Jokowi are considered two United Suns,” said Isnur Tempo Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Thus, he said, the arrest had violated the rules because public institutions or civil servants were not entities whose reputation was protected by ITE law. Not only did that, Isnur said that the police could not stop students either with the immoral article.

The reason, article 27, paragraph 1 of the decency of the law has not yet provided detailed explanation of immoral acts as they want to be trapped. Thus, the Isnur rhythm, even Prabowo-Jokowi Kissing made with the help of artificial intelligence is also an unclear status.

On the other hand, the criminal law expert at the University of Trisakti, Albert Aries argues that the SSS law has performed the element of criminal acts in the article alleged by the police. “Deliberately without the right to disseminate, display, distribute, transmit and make access to information or electronic documents that have a violation content of decency to be known to the general,” said Albert, the element of criminal acts in article 45 paragraph 1 Joy Article 27 verse 1 uu ite on morality.

He also explained that the concept of decency was clearly regulated in article 406 of the new penal code.

“The question is, isn't itassignment Photos of two men kiss who, moreover, the seventh and the eighth president violated the decency of the life of the Indonesian people? “He said through a written statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi, suggested that students are encouraged not to be punished. In addition, it is linked to the expression of opinions.

“Maybe later, it can be given an understanding and coaching to be even better, but not punished like that. Because yes, it is in the context of democracy,” he said after following the millennium movement of mother's mother entitled “What's With Prabowo”, Jakarta, Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Even thus, said Hasan, the government gave this case to the police. Especially with regard to legal articles. “Regarding the law, we leave the police,” he said.

Hendrik Ya Putra contributed to the drafting of this article

