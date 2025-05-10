



Moscow president Donald Trumps, the special envoy broke with a long -standing protocol by not using his own interpreter during three high -level meetings with Russia Vladimir Putin, opting rather to count on Kremlin translators, said a factory and two Western officials with the knowledge of NBC News.

Steve Witkoff, who was responsible for negotiating the end of the war in Ukraine, met Putin in Moscow for several hours on February 11, on March 13, and in Saint Petersburg on April 11, and used their translators, said one of the Western officials. If they talk to each other in Russian, he does not know what they say, the manager added, referring to Putin and the interpreters.

Witkoff, a former real estate magnate and cryptocurrency trader, does not speak Russian. Using Kremlin performers, he ran the risk that some of the nuances in Poutines' messages were missed and he would not have been able to check independently what was told, two former American ambassadors said.

Anna Kelly, assistant press secretary of the White House, said in a statement that Witkoff respects all security protocols in coordination with the State Department. The Witkoff team did not respond. The State Department and the Kremlin were also invited to comments.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Putin launched her invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trump campaigned to end the war on the first day and made it one of his main priorities. Putin, on the other hand, has manifested little interest in ending the conflict and the remarks disseminated on Sunday, referred to the nuclear capacity of Russia while he was talking about ending the war.

The Russian chief, known for talking about English, communicates via an interpreter during negotiations and when he leads official meetings. During a meeting with Witkoff on April 25, he was flanked by his special Yuri Ushakov advisor, who was Ambassador of Russia to the United States between 1998 and 2008, and Kirill Dmitriev, his special investment and economic cooperation envoy. An interpreter joined the Poutines team.

A short video of the meeting published by the Kremlin shows a smiling Witkoff entering the room alone before shaking Putin's hand, which is also largely radiant. Witkoff does not seem to be accompanied by advisers or experts who generally support US officials leading to delicate and complicated negotiations.

As a woman joined Witkoff on his side of the table, he pointed it out and his interpreter? Of the embassy? ALL RIGHT.

Kelly, assistant press secretary of the White House and Witkoffs team did not identify the woman when asked by NBC News. The State Department, the United States Embassy in Moscow and the Kremlin were also invited to comment.

Michael McFaul, a former American ambassador to Russia, said that the use of the interpreter of Kremlins was a very bad idea that had put Witkoff in a real disadvantage.

I speak Russian and I listened to the interpreters of Kremlin and the American performers at the same meeting, and the language is never the same, said McFaul by e-mail on Wednesday.

The fact of having an American interpreter also presents a more precise written report of the meeting for the rest of the government, known as a conversation memorandum or Memcon, said McFaul, now a professor of political science at the University of Stanford.

At the end of each meeting I attended, I reported the interpreter to make sure we heard everything correctly, so that the Memcom is properly correctly. You can't do this using a Russian official, he added.

Not having detailed notes on meetings could create problems for other members of the Trump administration, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trumps Special sent to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, while they are trying to advance discussions, said McFaul.

How does Kellogg know what Witkoff has accepted with Putin? He only knows it through a Memcom, he added.

Relations with sensitive information from Witkoffs because it plays a key role by trying to resolve not only the war in Ukraine, but also the conflict in Gaza and the nuclear agreement with Iran, also raised the eyebrows.

The Witkoffs plane, which he uses to go to Russia for meetings, is not equipped with a secure government communication system, according to two Western officials, one previously quoted in this article. However, officials said he had made sensitive calls from the United States Embassy before boarding the plane and had a secure mobile phone.

NBC News approached the National House Security Council for Comments and was returned to the Witkoffs team, which did not respond. The State Department was also invited to comments.

Witkoff's efforts seem to have given little results to end the war, at least on the part of Russia.

A proposal that Trump is to meet Putin during his trip to Saudi Arabia next week was Nixée because there was no movement on Russia by leaving a cease-fire, according to two administration officials and an American official familiar with planning. A meeting would have been subject to Russia accepting a ceasefire in Ukraine, administration officials said.

In addition, a European official said that intelligence assessments indicate that Putin remains attached to maximalist objectives in the war in Ukraine and has no interest in reaching negotiated regulations.

Putin previously declared that he wanted Ukraine to withdraw four Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions that Russia illegally annexed shortly after having invaded Ukraine in February 2022. He also insisted that Ukraine promises to never join NATO, to accept the Russian Restrictions, and language inside the country.

Since its last meeting with Witkoff, the White House has signed an economic partnership with Ukraine which will give Washington access to some of the critical minerals and natural resources of the war torn apart.

The Ukrainians were cooperative, flexible, united and eager to move forward, but the Russians did not do so, said William Taylor, former American ambassador to Ukraine and now a member of the Atlantic Council's thinking group, adding that it was a standard basic practice that you have your own interpreter, during high -level diplomatic meetings.

Ukraine, he said, had accepted American proposals on a complete air, sea and land ceasefire, while extending a truce to the Black Sea expedition roads.

A mandate file with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire, was written by American, European and Ukrainian negotiators, said one of the Western officials, adding that he met Poutines demanding that the United States do not support Ukraine to join NATO.

If Putin wants a way out, here is his release, the manager said proposals. Witkoff will have to present them to the Russian president, they added.

In the remarks published on Sunday, Putin said that Russia had enough strength and resources to take war in Ukraine at its logical conclusion, although he hoped there would be no need to use nuclear weapons.

In a film broadcast by state television entitled Russia, Kremlin, Putin, 25, he said, there was no need to use these weapons … and I hope they will not be necessary.

Keir Simmons reported to Moscow. Carol Lee, Dan de Luce and Courtney Kube reported Washington, DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/russia/russia-ukraine-war-trump-envoy-witkoff-interpreter-kremlin-rcna205878 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos