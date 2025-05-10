Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed with immediate ceasefire





India and Pakistan have accepted a ceasefire after the talks led by the United States to end the most serious military confrontation between rivals with nuclear arms for decades.

The first word of the truce came from the American president Donald Trump who posted on Truth Social that the countries had agreed with an immediate ceasefire.

This was then confirmed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar and the Indian Foreign Affairs Secretary Vikram Misri. Other discussions between countries are scheduled for May 12.

However, a few hours after the cease-fire announcement, explosions were heard in Srinagar. It was not clear which had caused the explosions.

Omar Abdullah, chief minister of Jammu-Jammu-et-Cachemire, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “What has just made the ceasefire? Explosions heard through Srinagar !!!”

The ceasefire will be a relief for a global community on tent dishes on the climbing of tensions between the two nuclear powers. He follows weeks of clashes, missiles and drones through their borders, triggered by a massacre of firearms last month that India blames Pakistan, but the country denies the charge.

What to know

Writing on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am happy to announce that India and Pakistan have accepted a full and immediate cease-fire.”

Trump's secretary of state, Marco Rubio said that vice-president JD Vance had spent the last 48 hours with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif.

“We congratulate the Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, their prudence and their state activity in the choice of the path of peace,” said Rubio.

Indian Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri said that the Director General of Military Operations in Pakistan called his Indian counterpart on Saturday.

The two parties agreed from this judgment all pulling on the ground, in the air and at the sea at 5 p.m. local time.

Tensions had been rooted since an attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist site with cashmere controlled by India, which made 26 civilians on April 22. India has accused Pakistan of supporting the assault, but Islamabad rejects this accusation.

After weeks of attacks in Tit-For-Tat, India said on Saturday morning that it had targeted Pakistani air bases after Islamabad had shot several high-speed missiles in military and civil infrastructure in the country's state of the country. Pakistan said it had intercepted most of the missiles and responded with reprisal strikes.

What people say

President Donald Trump said: “Congratulations to the two countries for using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this question!”

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of India, Vikram Misri, said: “The two parties would stop all the fights and the military action on earth and in the air and the sea with effect from 5:00 pm, standard time, today.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Pakistan and India accepted a cease-fire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and its territorial integrity!”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “I am happy to announce that the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed with an immediate cease-fire and starting talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site.”

What happens next

Rubio said the countries had agreed to start talks about a wide range of questions on a neutral site without specifying where. Islamabad said Saudi and Turkey Arabia helped facilitate the agreement. However, we do not know what role the intermediaries will play when Pakistan and India play other talks on Monday in the middle of the hope that the truce can hold.

Update of 5/10/25 at 11:50 am HE: additional information has been added.

