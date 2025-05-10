Iraq tells Turkey that he needs more time to restart …





Erbil, Kurdistan region – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia 'Al -Sudani told Turkey that Baghdad needed more time to conclude an agreement with oil companies about the redevelopment of oil exports from the Kurdistan region, Turkish Minister Alarslan Bayraktar said on Thursday. “The talks continue between Baghdad and Erbil. They have not yet concluded an agreement. According to the information we have received from Mr. Sudani and his delegation today, they still need time,” Bayraktar told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk after the Sudani meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Erdogan and Sudani have signed several understanding memorandums aimed at stimulating trade, investment and economic interests shared during the visit of the Iraqi leader. Oil exports from the Kurdistan region through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline have been suspended since March 2023 after a Paris arbitration court ruled in favor of Baghdad that Ankara violated a 1973 pipeline agreement by allowing Erbil to export oil independently. Despite months of talks between Erbil, Baghdad, Ankara and oil producers – with additional United States pressure – exports remain in suspension, which costs billions of dollars in revenue losses. Bayraktar said that the Iraq-Turkey pipeline had the capacity to transport 1.5 million barrels of oil per day and that Ankara is interested in expanding oil and gas trade with Iraq, in particular in Bassora. “Iraq is our most natural partner. It is a partner with which we can and cooperate in all areas. We examine three problems concerning energy. One is oil production. Another is our export of natural gas to Iraq power plants. We also have significant cooperation concerning electricity, which we will increase more,” he told CNN Turk. The collision points in oil export negotiations are the costs paid to oil producers and the appointment of an international consultant. In early February, the Iraqi Parliament approved amendments to the Federal Budget Act, authorizing costs of $ 16 per barrel for production and transport costs in the Kurdistan region. The changes also require the Federal Government and the Regional Government of Kurdistan (KRG) to establish international technical council within 60 days to assess the production and transport costs of oil fields in the Kurdistan region. If they do not reach an agreement, the Federal Council of Ministers will appoint the consultant. The spokesperson for international oil companies operating in the Kurdistan region told Rudaw on April 29 that Baghdad was to provide written documents on the international consultant and cost audit. “We were very clear. We have declared publicly, we have declared in private what are our conditions to resume oil exports. And it is now time for the government of Iraq to share their point of view and produce written declarations of work for the international consultant. And as soon as we have these written agreements, we will be ready to resume oil exports,” said Myles Caggins, episode (Apikur).

