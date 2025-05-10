Politics
Operation Sindoor and the importance of Ajit Doval, the man who has Modis Trust Firstpost
Operation Sindoor Indias military strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, was appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And it has now appeared that the main security man in Modis, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, ordered the military strikes he appointed a targeted team to collect vital information on the places and activities of the terrorist groups in the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) and in the neighboring country.
In addition, after the success of the operation, NSA Doval spoke to his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, with a press release indicating that he had said to the American: Indias that the actions had been concentrated and precise. They have been measured, responsible and designed to be in an undecided nature. No Pakistani, civil, economic or military civilian has been affected. Only the known terrorist camps have been targeted.
Operation Sindoor has once again rejected Ajit Doval, also known as Indas James Bond. But who is exactly Doval and how he appeared as one of the country's most important officials in the Indian security apparatus.
Rise of a cop and super spy
Born in Uttarakhand in 1945, Doval obtained his first studies in Delhi and Ajmer, and obtained a master's degree in economics from the University of AGRA in 1967. A year later, he joined the Indian police service as part of the Kerala, including under-covering missions.
In 1972, Doval was one of the three IPS officers chosen for induction at the intelligence office, his first assignment being Mizoram. At that time, the Mizo rebels led by Leldenga had lowered the Indian flag and declared the freedom of the Mizo people. He then spent five years in Aizawl, mainly as an infiltrated agent.
Lieutenant-Général Jfr Jacob, tells of his meeting with the young Doval. We actually took it [Doval] As one of the MNA guys (Mizo National Army) and was about to eliminate it. In the army, we consider him a deadly and intrepid MNA activist until one day, I was told that he was one of us.
Doval is recognized for having broken the back of the northeast insurrection in 1986. However, his best was not yet to come. Bafting his passage in the northeast, he was responsible for taking the insurrection of the Punjab. It is said that Doval played a most crucial role in Operation Black Thunder to eliminate the Khalistanis from the Golden Temple.
As journalist Yatish Yadav wrote, in 1988, residents of Amritsar around the Golden Temple and Khalistanis spotted a pump-mounted man working, the rush shooter convinced the activists he was an ISI operator, who had been sent by his Pakistani masters to help Khalistan. Two days before the Black Thunder operation, the Puller Rickshaw entered the Golden Temple and returned with crucial information, including the real force and the positions of the terrorists inside the sanctuary. He was none other than Ajit Doval Undercover. When the final assault arrived, the young policeman was inside Harminder Sahib, disseminating information essential to the security forces to carry out research and action clus operations.
Subsequently, Doval became the first police officer to be decorated with the Kirti Chakra, the second bravery in the highest peacetime behind Ashok Chakra.
Doval also went under cover in Pakistan, he talks about two incidents on his stay there. Once, an old man with a white beard that sank approached him in a mosque in Lahore. He asked him if he was Hindu. Doval denied it, but as the old man, who looked at each thumb a devout Muslim, insisted, he had to admit the truth. The old man told him that his pierced ears had given his identity.
The second case of which Doval has spoken is his visit to the Mujras in Lahore. Such a evening, a visitor colleague alerted her about his artificial mustache that takes off from his skin.
Doval and the IC-814 diversion
In 1999, an Indian Airlines of Airlines in Kathmandu, IC-814, was diverted by five terrorists, who took him to Kandahar in Afghanistan, where they engaged in a confrontation almost a week with the Indian authorities.
Finally, the hostages were released in exchange for three dreaded terrorists in negotiations which were led by none other than Jit Doval. The former chief of research and analysis wings as DULAT previously revealed what Doval had felt about the negotiation process. According to Dulat, Doval, who shared similar opinions during the time, the Minister of the Interior, Lal Krishna Advani, was unhappy to publish the terrorists, in particular Masood Azhar. However, with few options, he had no choice.
He (Doval) would regret it because he was Advani Jis Protection. Their thought was alike. As Advani Ji felt it, Ajit would also have considered that Doval would have said, adding that despite everything, Doval has remained a profession throughout this event.
Life as nsa
After a successful career, Doval retired as director of the IB in 2005 and launched the Vivekananda International Foundation, a reflection group known to take nationalist causes.
However, in May 2014, Prime Minister Modi appointed him national security advisor, much noting that he and the Prime Minister thought in the same way on national security issues. In fact, people who know Doval closely say that they can see his footprint on Modis' key foreign policy. For example, some believe that Modis invites to the leaders of the SAARC for its oath in 2014 was an original idea of Doval.
In 2016, after terrorists attacked an army base in Cashmirs Uri, killing soldiers of the Indian army, it was Doval, who decided that India had to take reprisal measures. He directed the idea of carrying out surgical strikes inside Pakistan occupied cashmere (POK) opposite the control line (LOC). Eleven days after the attack, the Indian army commandos crossed the loc and destroyed seven launch pads used by the terrorist in Pok, eliminating 35-40 terrorists.
Doval also directed Balakot Air strikes to India's response to terrorist bombing in Pulwama.
Many note that the murders of Jaish-E-Mohammed (Jem), Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) and Jamat-Uud-Dawa (Jud) and the Khalistani terrorists in Pakistan are linked to Doval.
Doval was also the point man in the discussion between India and China, after the Chinese Liberation Army (APL) and the Indian army soldiers clashed in the Galwan valley in June 2020 and the four -year deadlock.
With agency entries
|
