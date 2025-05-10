India and Pakistan accept the full and immediate ceasefire: Trump





In the midst of climbing conflicts, accusations of continuous strikes and serious concerns that the two countries could engage in a complete war, India and Pakistan agreed with an immediate cease-fire after interviews led by the United States. But Saturday evening in India, a few hours after the confirmation of the ceasefire agreement, there was information that the agreement is not entirely confirmed.

President Donald Trump made the initial announcement of a break in the fight against his social media platform, Truth Social, Saturday morning. After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am happy to announce that India and Pakistan have accepted a full and immediate ceasefire, he said. Congratulations to the two countries for having used common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this question!

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistans Ishaq Dar confirmed the new time after, via an article on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: Pakistan and India accepted a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and its territorial integrity!

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indias, Vikram Misri, provided more details at a press conference, saying that it was agreed that the two parties would cease all shots and military action from 5 p.m. Indian standard time (7:30 a.m.).

The Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, also confirmed the agreement via a position on X. India and Pakistan have today concluded an understanding of the judgment of dismissal and military action. India has always maintained a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so, he said.

The soldiers of the Indian paramilitary force are pampering in the pulwama district of the cashmere controlled by India on Wednesday May 7, 2025.

The news of the ceasefire occurred after India and Pakistan continued to accuse each other of night blows in the night of Saturday morning, which aroused serious concerns around the world that rival countries can engage in a complete war. There has been a resurgence of tensions between the two countries in recent years, and things have increased considerably after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, the cashmere administered by the Indians, resulted in multiple deaths. The cashmere region has been the subject of disputes between India and Pakistan, because the two obtained their independence from Great Britain in 1947. The two countries control parts of the region, but both claim it in whole. India said Pakistan had supported and helped the April 22 attack at the Kashmir and launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation. Pakistan denied its participation in the attack on April 22. The clashes have increased since then, equivalent to the reports of drones and missile strikes. In the midst of back and forth attacks, dozens of civilians were reported on both sides.

Saturday morning, providing more details on how the United States was publicizing talks between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared an update via X. During the last 48 hours, [Vice President J.D.] Vance and I are engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, notably the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyama Jaishankar, Chief of Staff of the Army Asim Murnir, and the National Security Advisers Ajit Doval and Asim Malik, he said. I am happy to announce that the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed with an immediate cease-fire and starting talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site.

Vance replied by saying: “Excellent work of the team of presidents, in particular secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and their desire to engage in this ceasefire.”

A shared update on social media by the Indian government has not mentioned the participation of the United States in mediation talks. “India and Pakistan have been developed directly between the two countries,” the statement said.

On the other hand, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recognized the United States and went to social networks to express his gratitude to Trump. “We thank President Trump for his leadership and his proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this result, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability,” he said.

Sharif then thanked Vance and Rubio for “their precious contributions for peace in South Asia”, adding that Pakistan considers it as a “new start in solving the problems that tormented the region and prevented its journey to peace, prosperity and stability”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7284654/india-pakistan-ceasefire-trump-us-mediation-kashmir-conflict-strikes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos